The Book of Boba Fett finale left many fans disappointed and many of them took to Twitter, so we collected some of their best reactions. It goes without saying that spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett Episode 7 will be coming ahead, as this article features fans’ reactions to the episode. The Jon Favreau created and written show aired its final episode yesterday, February 9th, which was directed by Robert Rodriguez. Many fans were quick to point out their criticisms of the show’s finale, and while many pointed towards Robert Rodriguez’s directing, some pointed out that Jon Favreau wrote every episode.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO