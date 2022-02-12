ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Nearly 10,000 feral hogs removed from Missouri in 2021

By Monica Ryan
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d3cps_0eCmwcul00

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Nearly 10,000 feral hogs were removed in 2021 by the Missouri Feral Hog Elimination Partnership. Since 2016 more than 54,000 feral hogs have been eliminated from the state. This partnership is made up of 13 federal and state agencies.

Feral hogs are an invasive species and create damage to the landscape. They can singularly kill smaller native animals, but mostly they impact native species by disrupting their habitat.

Missouri woman’s ID stolen, used to fuel Canadian truckers protest

The elimination process starts with help from the public. Landowners will get in contact with the Missouri Feral Hog Elimination Partnership and let them know they have seen signs of feral hogs on their property. Representatives from the group come out and search for wallows, torn up ground from the feral hogs’ hooves, and other damage to the landscape. Traps are then set and bated with rancid corn. Once the feral hogs are trapped, they are shot.

Dan Zarlenga with the Missouri Department of Conservation said the feral hog meat is not used. Whereas deer meat can be eaten or donated to a meat pantry. Zarlenga said there is too much concern over diseases with feral hog meat. So the carcasses are put back out onto the landscape and left to the elements.

“I’m really proud of the progress that the Partnership trappers have made,” said the Partnership Incident Commander Jason Jensen. “In 2021, we covered over double the number of acres and worked with double the number of landowners. Despite the increased effort and efficiency, the number of hogs removed was down by nearly 3,000 hogs. We anticipated we’d get to this point but not necessarily this quick. This is a positive indicator of the progress being made and a declining hog population.“

Why did Missouri allow a man under investigation for abuse to get more foster kids?

Iron County had 1,904 hogs removed, Wayne County had 1,329 hogs removed, and Reynolds County had 1,268 hogs removed.

“In the St. Louis region we’re not experiencing it too badly,” Zarlenga said.

Feral hogs are primarily found in southern Missouri and across at least 17 counties.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 9

Rick Perry
2d ago

The conversation department should have left the hunters alone and used their dogs to hunt them and make a sport out of hunting them!

Reply(2)
4
Rick Perry
2d ago

They caught 10,000 hogs and spent millions on money doing it! Buying new trucks and 4 wheelers building traps and flying helicopters and all the men power so that's nothing to be bragging about on the internet!

Reply
3
Related
KOLR10 News

How changes to the Missouri AMBER Alert system affect you

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has made several enhancements to the AMBER alert system (MOAlerts) including targeting specific regions. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, or MSHP, a common complaint about AMBER alerts is that an alert could go off on your cellphone for a missing child that is on the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missouri State
Missouri Pets & Animals
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
KOLR10 News

COVID-19 vaccines offered at Greene County libraries

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is teaming up with Springfield-Greene County Libraries to offer COVID-19 vaccines. Anyone 5 or older can get a shot and anyone getting a first or second shot will receive a $50 gift certificate. Here is a list of dates and locations of the events: Saturday, Feb. 19, […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feral Hogs#Canadian#Partnership Incident
KOLR10 News

Historic Branson baseball camp gets a facelift

BRANSON, Mo. – A group of Springfield-based investors is hoping to restore the Sho-Me Baseball Camp on the shores of Table Rock Lake. The investors are led by Ballparks of America investor Paul Satterwhite who says, “We see this as an opportunity to not only preserve the history of the Sho-Me Baseball facility but also […]
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

OZARKS TONIGHT: More foster parents are needed in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Every year 7,000 children enter Missouri’s foster care system, according to the Missouri Alliance for Children and Families (MACF). There are currently around 14,000 children in the state’s custody. “We do have a great need for foster families throughout the state,” The Director of Resource Development MACF Karie Scott-Roark said. MACF is a […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
KOLR10 News

Two Hollister students create their own bioplastic

HOLLISTER, Mo. – The Hollister School District has been trying to move towards a more eco-friendly school with help from local businesses and organizations. Dr. Sean Woods, Assistant Superintendent of District Operations, says they have taken a ten-year approach to become a district that’s a model for students and what it’s like to go ‘green’. […]
HOLLISTER, MO
KOLR10 News

Ozark Schools add no tax increase, levy transfer on April ballot

OZARK, Mo. — Ozark residents will have the opportunity to vote on two different questions relating to the school district. The first question, if passed, will construct three storm shelters through a $19 million no tax increase bond. The storm shelters will be at Tiger Paw Early Childhood Center, Ozark Middle School and Ozark High […]
OZARK, MO
KOLR10 News

Taney County COVID-19 update

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – The Taney County Health Department has released new numbers of COVID-19 deaths in the county. The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Taney County is now 174, according to the health department. The health department says 10 additional deaths from COVID-19 have been reported, including one in November, three in December, […]
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy