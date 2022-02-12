ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putin, Biden conclude hourlong call on Ukraine crisis

KXLY
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — With the risk of war looming larger, Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden held a high-stakes telephone call Saturday as a tense world watched and worried that an invasion of Ukraine could begin within days. Before talking to Biden, Putin had a...

www.kxly.com

Fortune

Ukraine’s execs say even without an invasion, Russia may have already damaged their businesses for years

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Less than three weeks ago, Ukrainian executive Anatoliy Amelin stocked up on ammunition in the eastern city of Dnipro, 150 miles from the Russian border, bracing himself for war to erupt at any moment. Amelin, a seasoned military officer who is also strategy chief for the Ukrainian titanium company TitanEra, told Fortune he and other businesspeople were ready to race to the front line to fight the Russians, the moment the invasion occurred.
CBS News

Biden speaks to Putin, Zelenskyy as officials warn a Russian invasion of Ukraine could begin anytime

President Biden spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and agreed to keep pursuing "both diplomacy and deterrence" in response to Russia's military buildup along Ukraine's border. This comes after Biden's call with Vladimir Putin failed to yield a breakthrough as U.S. officials warn a Russian invasion could begin at any moment. Weijia Jiang has the latest.
POTUS
wmar2news

Russia's top diplomat urges Putin to keep discussions open with West as Ukraine tensions mount

MOSCOW — Russia's top diplomat has advised President Vladimir Putin to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine. Speaking at the start of a meeting with Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov suggested Russia should continue a dialogue with the U.S. and its allies even though they have rejected Moscow's main security demands.
POLITICS
Boston Globe

He knows Putin well. And he fears for Ukraine.

HELSINKI — As the threat of a new Russian invasion of Ukraine grew, the European head of state with the longest and deepest experience dealing with Vladimir Putin fielded calls and doled out advice to President Emmanuel Macron of France and other world leaders desperate for insight into his difficult neighbor to the east.
POLITICS
AFP

Germany to Putin: 'untie the noose' around Ukraine

Germany's president on Sunday said "responsibility" for the risk of "war" in Ukraine lay with Russia, bringing greater clarity to Berlin's position on the crisis which has been criticised as too lenient towards Moscow. Speaking after his re-election for a second five year term, Frank-Walter Steinmeier called directly on Russian President Vladimir Putin to "untie the noose around Ukraine's neck". On the eve of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's trip to Kyiv and Moscow, the continent was confronted with the "danger of a military conflict, of war in eastern Europe -- and Russia carries the responsibility for that," Social Democrat Steinmeier said. "Peace cannot be taken for granted. It must be worked on in dialogue and when necessary, with clear words, deterrence and determination," the former foreign minister said.
POLITICS
Fox News

Montage: President Biden snaps at reporters

President Biden's habit for jawing with reporters continued last week as he called NBC's Lester Holt a "wise guy" for pointing out his past claims that inflation would be "temporary." While Biden's exchange with Holt, in a prerecorded interview that aired in full Sunday, was more genial, he's repeatedly demonstrated...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
morningbrew.com

Why would Putin invade Ukraine?

The Russia–Ukraine crisis continued to escalate over the weekend, with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan warning that a Russian invasion could come “essentially at any time.”. The Russian government has denied it’s planning a move into Ukraine, but its military has amassed more than 130,000 troops along...
POLITICS
Reuters

Russia says some troops return to base, Ukraine reacts cautiously

MOSCOW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Russia said on Tuesday some of its military units were returning to their bases after exercises near Ukraine, following days of U.S. and British warnings that Moscow might invade its neighbour at any time. It was not clear how many units were being withdrawn, and...
MILITARY
CBS News

Does Putin intend to invade Ukraine? Russia expert weighs in on the threat

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says diplomacy is still on the table, but a U.S. official says some Russian military units near the Ukrainian border have moved into firing positions. Nina Khruscheva, a professor of international affairs at The New School and the great-granddaughter of former Soviet premier Nikita Khruschev, joins CBS News' Jericka Duncan to discuss the standoff.
POLITICS
AFP

Russia opens door to diplomacy in Ukraine standoff

Russia appeared to open the door Monday to a diplomatic resolution of the deepening Ukraine standoff, as the United States said it believed Vladimir Putin had yet to make a final decision on invading the ex-Soviet state. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Washington still did not believe Moscow had made a final decision on whether to invade. 
POLITICS

