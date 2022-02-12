ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Looking back at every Super Bowl on NBC

counton2.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Super Bowl LVI is fast approaching as the Cincinnati Bengals will visit the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday on NBC. The game will be the 20th Super Bowl on NBC and the first time the network will be covering the Super Bowl and Olympics on the same...

www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

“He’s a punk” Fans are not happy with Aaron Donald as a brawl breaks out in Super Bowl LVI

Aaron Donald and his Los Angeles Rams defense are learning what it’s like to have to stop the magic of Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. While they had a solid first half, they came out in the second and immediately gave up a big score to lose the lead they had. While there was some controversy to it, no flag was called for offensive pass interference and the Bengals score stood.
NFL
ClutchPoints

The Aaron Rodgers offer Packers are ready to make, revealed

After the Green Bay Packers’ disappointing finish to the season, the speculation that Aaron Rodgers had played his last game at Lambeau field only grew louder. But it seems as though optimism for a return grows by the day. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the relationship between the...
NFL
CBS Sports

Ranking the greatest quarterback performances in Super Bowl history: Brady, Montana, Bradshaw vie for top spot

Little did anyone know it at the time, but Super Bowl LV was Tom Brady's final appearance in the Super Bowl. At age 43, Brady delivered a vintage Super Bowl showing, winning his record fifth Super Bowl MVP while leading the Buccaneers to a 22-point victory over the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. Brady had come to define what a big-time quarterback looks in a big game. In Super Bowl LVI, Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford will look to follow in Brady's footsteps.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Lombardi
NFL

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp named Super Bowl LVI MVP

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- The receiving king is a Super Bowl champion -- and an MVP. Cooper Kupp was named Super Bowl LVI Most Valuable Player on Sunday following the Los Angeles Rams' comeback win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Kupp caught the game-winning touchdown pass, a reception from one yard out...
NFL
CBS Sports

Super Bowl MVPs throughout NFL history: Rams' Cooper Kupp wins MVP after two-TD performance in win vs. Bengals

Cooper Kupp put together perhaps the greatest receiving season in NFL history, and he capped his monumental campaign in the best way possible: by winning Super Bowl MVP after the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday. As he's been all year, Kupp was nearly unstoppable on the sport's biggest stage. He hauled in eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns, the second of which gave the Rams back the lead with fewer than 90 seconds to play. He's the eighth wide receiver to win the award and the first since Julian Edelman (Patriots) in 2019.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Super Bowl Iii#Super Bowl Mvp#Super Bowl Lii#American Football#Wcmh#The Cincinnati Bengals#Super Bowl Lvi#Super Bowls#Afl#Cbs#Packers#Chiefs#Jets#Cowboys#Redskins
CBS Sports

Super Bowl scores, results: Every winner, loser and MVP from the first 55 Super Bowls

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams can make history by winning Super Bowl LVI on Sunday. The Bengals would win their first Super Bowl while removing themselves from the list of teams that are still looking to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the first time. The Rams, owners of one Lombardi Trophy, are looking to join the 1983 Raiders as the only Los Angeles-based teams to win the Super Bowl.
NFL
lineups.com

Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl 56 Odds

The Cincinnati Bengals will play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, February 13, 2022. The Bengals franchise will be making their third appearance in the Super Bowl; in their previous two Super Bowls they faced the San Francisco 49ers. At 3-0, Cincinnati is one of two teams that have played in and never lost a Conference Championship game in the Super Bowl era. The Bengals have scored at least 18 points in each of their three postseason games this season. Per Elias, Cincinnati had scored 17 points or fewer in each of their previous seven playoff games, which was the longest streak in NFL history. The Bengals 18-point comeback over the Kansas City Chiefs tied the 2006 Indianapolis Colts for the largest comeback victory in Conference Championship game history.
NFL
The Spun

Ja’Marr Chase Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl Loss

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Every former Kansas State player to win a Super Bowl

The Cincinnati Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI tonight in a 5:30 p.m. CT kickoff on NBC. With the game being played in Los Angeles, this will mark the second time in Super Bowl history and the second time in a row that a team will play the in Super Bowl in their home stadium.
NFL
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 2022: 56 things you should know about Super Bowl LVI as Rams face Bengals at SoFi Stadium in L.A.

The Super Bowl is just hours away, ready to kick off on Sunday. After the biggest season in NFL history, we're down to two teams: the Bengals and the Rams. The two sides couldn't be more different on the surface, one defying all odds to reach this point and the other realizing its on-paper potential. But they figure to make for must-see TV on the biggest stage in football.
NFL
WITF

Los Angeles wins Super Bowl LVI with a late touchdown

Quarterback Matthew Stafford's short pass to Cooper Kupp with less than two minutes left gave the Rams the win for good. (Inglewood, CA) — The Los Angeles Rams won’t have to travel far to enjoy a celebratory Super Bowl victory parade. The Rams rallied for a late touchdown to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, 23-20, marking the second straight year a team won the Super Bowl on its home field.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Raiders make key decision on Derek Carr’s future

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to start fresh in 2022, having parted ways with interim head coach Rich Bisaccia and replaced him with the newly-hired Josh McDaniels. Among the questions facing the franchise is at the quarterback position, and whether or not Derek Carr is the right guy for the job going forward. After McDaniels praised Carr throughout his introductory press conference, the latest reports suggest the Raiders are content with the 30-year-old as their QB of the future. According to Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are “prepared to commit” to Carr by extending his contract with the team.
NFL
Sporting News

Who won Super Bowl MVP in 2022? Cooper Kupp edges Rams teammate Aaron Donald in controversial vote

Super Bowl 56 was full of noteworthy, impactful performances — but only one that could result in Super Bowl MVP. Two players stood out above all others in that race for Super Bowl 56 MVP: Rams receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive lineman Aaron Donald. Both were instrumental to their teams' success in the 23-20 victory. Both had impactful plays in huge moments, including in the final stages of the final game of the season.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy