A record 6.1 million people are now waiting for NHS care, new data shows, while the number of people spending more than 12 hours in A&E has hit a new high.Patients waiting more than a year for surgery increased to 310,813 in December last year, up from 306, 966 in November. Those waiting for more than two years for care, which the government has promised to reduce to zero by July 2022, increased again from 18,585 in November to 20,065 in December. The data also shows a record 16,558 people had to wait more than 12 hours in A&E...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 4 DAYS AGO