Jury convicts suspect in 2020 robbery, killing of Topeka man

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Shawnee County jury has convicted Todge Anderson for the October 2020 robbery and gunshot killing of a Topeka man.

After a five-day trial, jurors returned guilty verdicts Friday against Anderson, 36, for first-degree murder committed during an inherently dangerous felony, intentional second-degree murder, aggravated robbery, marijuana distribution and the criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the Topeka Capital-Journal reported.

A family member found McMillon dead at his home after he failed to show up at a youth basketball game, said Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay. Neighbors reported having heard gunshots about 12:50 a.m. that morning.

Anderson’s sentencing was set for April 13.

Two people who testified against Anderson during his trial also face charges linked to McMillon’s death.

Latrelle Sheneice Praylow, 32, pleaded guilty last September to aggravated robbery and unintentional but reckless second-degree murder.

Tishara R. Moran, 28, is scheduled to appear at a March 4 plea hearing. She faces charges of aggravated robbery and first-degree murder resulting from an inherently dangerous felony.