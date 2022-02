World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is all set to make his season debut when he takes the court at the upcoming ATP-500 Dubai Championships 2022 where he has been seeded first. Djokovic had earlier made attempts to participate in the 2022 Australian Open but the Australian government had cancelled his visa and despite two court battles, the player was banned for 3 years from entering the country.

