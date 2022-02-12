ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut native Zach Donohue to be in ice dance final with partner

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago
An Olympian from Madison will compete in the ice dance final with his partner.

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, who just missed the medals four years ago, scored 87.13 points to their “Rhythm Nation” program while Madison Chock and Evan Bates scored 84.14 points as they attempt to finally crack the podium in their third Olympics together.

The free dance to decide the medals is scheduled for Monday (8:15 p.m. Sunday Eastern Time).

The two American teams are already assured of at least one medal from Beijing after helping take silver in the team event last week. That could eventually be upgraded to gold depending on the outcome of a Russian doping inquiry.

AP wires contributed to this report.

