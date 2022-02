The stage is set for a thrilling final day at the Dimension Data Pro-Am with two-time DP World Tour winner Dean Burmester just one stroke behind leader Alexander Knappe at Fancourt Golf Estate. The German posted a six under par round of 66 on the Montagu course - his third successive bogey-free round – to set the target at 19 under par, before Burmester caught fire on the back nine with two eagles and three birdies to come home in 29 and join New Zealand’s Daniel Hillier in a share of second place on 18 under par, after both posting nine under par rounds of 63.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO