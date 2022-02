Two Americans qualified for the women’s freeski slopestyle final at the 2022 Winter Olympics, but only one will be competing. Maggie Voisin is in the mix for a medal after posting the fourth-highest score (72.78) during Monday’s qualifying. She was less than seven points away from third place and less than 14 off the lead as she chases her first Olympic medal.

