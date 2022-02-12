ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg man faces Sexual Exploitation Charges against minors

By Andre Louque
 2 days ago
PITTSBURG, Kan. – A Pittsburg man faces sexual exploitation charges after police discover child pornography in his residence.

The investigation began in November 2021, when the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began investigating an unknown suspect.

The task force discovered that someone out of Pittsburg, Kansas was uploading child pornography to the internet.

According to officers, the Pittsburg Police Department then took over the investigation on January 25, 2022. They identified the suspect shortly after.

On February 11, 2022, detectives arrested a 41-year old suspect at his residence on 19 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child.

The police said the following about the requested charges:

“[The charges] relate specifically to the possesion of sexually explicit images of children under the age of eighteen, and 13 counts of internet trading in child pornography.”

Officers took the suspect to the Crawford County Jail and booked him in place of a $25,000 bond.

The authorities say the investigation is ongoing and the suspect has not been formally charged.

“Extremely large” amount of Fentanyl seized in two Joplin drug raids

JOPLIN, Mo. — Monday afternoon just before 1:30 p.m. Joplin SWAT assisted ODET (Ozark Drug Enforcement Team) serving a narcotics search warrant at 2304 W 4th in the Jefferson Neighborhood. Commander Chad Allison states in a press release after further investigation ODET Detectives went to a different residence in the Blendville North Neighborhood, “served a second warrant at 1802 Picher...
JOPLIN, MO
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

