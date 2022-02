PHILADELPHIA -- There’s a reason why Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff continues to call his team a work in progress. By all accounts, the Cavaliers aren’t supposed to be here right now. Here being close to the top of the Eastern Conference, breathing down the necks of both Chicago and Miami, above postseason mainstays Milwaukee and Philadelphia. It’s too early for a team that won 60 combined games the previous three seasons. But here they are. Cleveland has already proven through the first 57 games that it isn’t going anywhere.

