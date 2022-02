EUGENE — Oregon’s NCAA Tournament hopes, which got a massive boost amid 10 wins in 11 games, took what will likely be a fatal blow at the hands of hapless Cal. The Ducks were handed an albatross of epic proportions by a Golden Bears team they had beaten nine straight times and that only snapped a 10-game losing streak on Wednesday against a dreadful and undermanned Oregon State.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO