ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Snakes and reptiles invade Ag Hall Saturday

By Keith Horinek
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Stormont Vail Event Center’s Ag Hall was invaded with snakes and reptiles on Saturday. The reptile show was sponsored by the Show Me Snakes and Exotics Company .

Show Me Snake’s began in October 2015 in Bridgeton, Missouri by Micky and Tamara Meyer who are responsible for organizing all the events through Show Me Snakes. They organize educational reptile events and have been called a “Reptile Expo” or a “Reptile Show” and they prefer either reference.

Show me Snake’s has a passion for reptile education and conservation and wants your visit to be a memorable experience.

Show Me Snakes is open at Ag Hall on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ae3Dm_0eCmtVeL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LxrCh_0eCmtVeL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ftRDe_0eCmtVeL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lFtrj_0eCmtVeL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oUbdi_0eCmtVeL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b6Xhk_0eCmtVeL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2whAmB_0eCmtVeL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PiMLQ_0eCmtVeL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2COO2y_0eCmtVeL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Laiv_0eCmtVeL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11wn96_0eCmtVeL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yovoS_0eCmtVeL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YGfBx_0eCmtVeL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jLwAW_0eCmtVeL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18mFi3_0eCmtVeL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tbsmY_0eCmtVeL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hYI8F_0eCmtVeL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wgy2M_0eCmtVeL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VksJL_0eCmtVeL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bAAEO_0eCmtVeL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h7pWT_0eCmtVeL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QJHkY_0eCmtVeL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N47tz_0eCmtVeL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N6b0G_0eCmtVeL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vDMPF_0eCmtVeL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FP7B3_0eCmtVeL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VSIUE_0eCmtVeL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cSgmr_0eCmtVeL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E0LZu_0eCmtVeL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QBVTc_0eCmtVeL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t7Qm1_0eCmtVeL00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Topeka Zoo announces new orangutan on the way

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo announced Monday morning that Rudy, a 36-year old BorneanOrangutan, is pregnant with her third offspring at the Topeka Zoo. The zoo said Rudy’spregnancy is in accordance with her Species Survival Plan, which pairs her with a maleorangutan, Mawas. While the exact date of the birth is unknown, the arrival […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Massive fire in central Topeka destroys home

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A two-story home went up in smoke and flames Monday morning at the intersection of 16th and Clay immediately across the street from the Central Park Community Center in Topeka. The Topeka Fire Department received the call at 8:41 a.m. The home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. The fire […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Vacant house in Topeka catches fire for the final time

TOPEKA (KSNT) – 1600 SW Clay won’t be giving Topeka firefighters trouble anymore, having it’s last morning in Topeka today after catching fire for the 5th time since July 2021. The abandoned two-story property was engulfed in smoke and flames this morning when the Topeka Fire Department arrived at 8:40 a.m. Due to the severity […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Infant killed in house fire in suburban Kansas City, Kansas

SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — Officials say an infant has died in a house fire in suburban Kansas City, Kansas. Fire officials say the fire was reported around 1 a.m. Sunday in Shawnee. Arriving Shawnee Fire Department fire crews found the house fulling engulfed in flames and called for assistance from surrounding departments to help extinguish […]
SHAWNEE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
State
Missouri State
Local
Kansas Pets & Animals
Topeka, KS
Pets & Animals
Topeka, KS
Lifestyle
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
KSNT News

Topeka Zoo animals training to get COVID-19 tests

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Animals at the Topeka Zoo have managed to remain COVID-free since the start of the pandemic two years ago, but this doesn’t mean that other zoos across the country have had the same luck. For this reason, universities like K-State have looked deeper into research for vaccines made specifically for zoo animals. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Shooting in Scranton leads back to Topeka man

SCRANTON (KSNT) – A Topeka man is in custody in Osage County after an investigation following a shooting led back to him. According to a press release from Osage County, on Sunday, Feb. 13, the Osage County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call that someone had heard shots being fired in Scranton. A short […]
SCRANTON, KS
KSNT News

Meals on Wheels spreads Valentine’s day love

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One local organization is spreading the love throughout the community by stepping up to make their clients feel included for the Valentine’s Day festivities. Serving the Shawnee, Jefferson and Douglas county communities, most of the Meals on Wheels recipients are unable to make warm hot meals themselves. But for Valentine’s day, each […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reptiles#The Reptile#Ag Hall
KSNT News

Local animal shelter, organizations team up to help pups

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Humane Society teamed up with Petco and Redi Systems on Saturday for the “Share the Love” Valentine’s supply drive. In addition to a table full of toys, they raised $115 in gift cards and $105 in cash. The drive helps benefit nine puppies that were recently taken in […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Midwest police departments work to encourage safe driving

OTTAWA (KSNT) – Several law enforcement agencies across three states will be participating in a joint effort to increase awareness of roadway safety around high schools on Monday. This announcement came from the Ottawa Police Department who said that law enforcement agencies in Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma are raising awareness regarding motor vehicle crashes leading […]
OTTAWA, KS
KSNT News

135 foot cell tower upsets Topeka neighborhood

TOPEKA (KSNT)– The Shawnee County Planning Department went ahead and received approval by the Planning Commission for a recommendation to build an AT&T cell tower near the intersection of Urish and 21st. However, for this to actually happen, the County Commission must vote on this soon. Residents from the neighborhood who opposed the decision were […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
KSNT News

Proposed bill could bring alcohol straight to your doorstep

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A bill making its way through the Kansas Legislature could make trips to the liquor store a thing of the past. House Bill 2611 would allow liquor stores to start delivering alcohol to customers or partner with third-party delivery services. Delivery drivers would need to be over 21-years-old and apply for a […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Topeka artist has unusual canvas for her work

TOPEKA (KSNT)– What started out as a passion is quickly becoming a side job for one Topekan woman. Alison Lee is a mother of three who was born and raised in the Capital City. She has always been an artist and has taken a keen interest in drawing since the time she was young. However, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

5 arrests in 5 months: How a Topeka woman keeps getting out

TOPEKA (KSNT) – With a Topeka woman facing multiple charges from five different arrests over five months, KSNT News dug into how she has walked free with each visit to jail. Jessica Dawn Riley-Perkins, 27, has been accused of a string of crimes including breaking into and stealing various cars, according to police and various […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Lyon Co. nursing student claims religious exemption from ‘vax jab’

EMPORIA (KSNT) – A nursing student’s “sincere religious belief” will go before the Lyon County District Court this week, after a nursing student filed a lawsuit against Flint Hills Technical College, which alleges the school is forcing her to get a COVID-19 vaccine. According to court records, Molly Ellis filed the lawsuit under the Kansas […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Five dogs rescued from Topeka house fire

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department rescued five dogs Thursday afternoon when a home in East Topeka caught fire. Firefighters responded at 4:30 p.m. Thursday to the home at 527 Swygart to find smoke and flames coming from the front of the one-story house. Asst. Fire Marshal Dylan Smith said crews successfully kept the […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy