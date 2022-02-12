ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

In photos: Protesters march in Kyiv amid concerns over Russian invasion

By Erin Doherty
Axios
Axios
 2 days ago
Thousands of protesters convened in Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv on Saturday to show unity amid increasing concerns over a Russian invasion, Reuters reports.

Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
Russia-Ukraine standoff: Putin says US could drag Moscow into war with aim to impose sanctions – Source – Global News

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the United States and other Western countries could drag with Moscow into a military conflict with the aim to impose sanctions on Russia. But he added he hoped dialogue on Ukraine would continue in order to avoid “negative scenarios,” including war. In his first direct public comments on the Ukraine crisis in nearly six weeks, a defiant Putin showed no sign of backing down from security demands that Western countries have called non-starters and a possible excuse to launch an invasion. He said the U.S. and the West ignored Russia’s security concerns with the expansion of NATO into Eastern Europe. Putin was speaking at a news conference with the visiting prime minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, one of several NATO leaders trying to intercede with him as the crisis has escalated. Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, and Western countries say they fear Putin may be planning to invade. Russia denies this, but has said it could take unspecified military action unless its security demands are met. Western countries say any invasion would bring sanctions on Moscow.
POLITICS
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

'God save the Queen!': Ukrainian troops say British NLAW missiles are a 'game-changer' as they train to fight Russian forces and warn 'crazy' Putin: 'We will kill for our homeland'

These are the Ukrainian troops who will face down Russian tanks armed with British NLAW missiles if Vladimir Putin gives the green light to invade. 'God Save the Queen!' bellowed Lieutenant Colonel Ihor Bezogluk, as he welcomed MailOnline journalists to a base 50 miles north of Kyiv where his troops were training to use the NLAWS (Next generation Light Anti-Tank Weapons).
MILITARY
mediaite.com

Gen. Mark Milley Reportedly Warned Congress That a Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Could Cause Kyiv to Fall Within 72 Hours

Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, reportedly told lawmakers during closed-door briefings this week that if a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine takes place, then Kyiv could fall within 72 hours. Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich reported Saturday that multiple congressional sources told her...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

The Big Ugly Fellas arrive in UK: US B-52 long-range bombers land in Britain to join Nato mission after practising airstrikes with British forward controllers as Putin's forces continue to menace Ukraine

Bombers from the US's flying forces jetted into RAF Fairford this morning in a thinly-veiled show of strength as Russia continued to mass near Ukraine. The four B-52 Stratofortress aircraft - with call signs HATE 11, HATE 12, HATE 13 AND HATE 14 - arrived at the Gloucestershire grounds this morning.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fox News

What Putin Really Wants With Ukraine

It’s been roughly 30 years since the Soviet Union collapsed. Since the fall of the USSR, Russia and Ukraine have had a complicated relationship, making tensions even higher now given the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO. But could Russian control over Ukraine be the first step towards a recreation of the Russian Empire? US ambassador to Ukraine and Vice President of Russia and Europe at the United States Institute of Peace William Taylor joins the Rundown to discuss the importance of US and European support of Ukraine, the country’s recent westernization, and the consequences Russia will face if it pursues an invasion.
POLITICS
AFP

US moves F-16 squadron from Germany to Romania as tension spikes over Ukraine

The US military said Friday it was repositioning a squadron of F-16 war planes from Germany to Romania, "to reinforce regional security" in the midst of flaring tensions with Russia over Ukraine. Without specifying how many F-16s were being moved, the command of the US Air Forces in Europe said the planes would arrive Friday at the Romanian air base of Fetesti, less than 60 miles (100 kilometers) from the Black Sea, where they will join Italian combat aircraft that are already deployed there. The aircraft and crews will "work closely with allies in the Black Sea region to reinforce regional security during the current tensions caused by Russia's military build-up near Ukraine," the US command, which is based in Germany, said in a statement. They will be responsible in particular for protecting NATO airspace in the region close to Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
POLITICS
The Atlantic

The Reason Putin Would Risk War

There are questions about troop numbers, questions about diplomacy. There are questions about the Ukrainian military, its weapons, and its soldiers. There are questions about Germany and France: How will they react? There are questions about America, and how it has come to be a central player in a conflict not of its making. But of all the questions that repeatedly arise about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the one that gets the least satisfactory answers is this one: Why?
POLITICS
The Independent

‘I probably shouldn’t go any further’: Biden gives frank description of what Putin really wants

Joe Biden has claimed he knows what Russian leader Vladimir Putin is seeking from the Ukraine crisis, before stopping himself short and declaring: “I probably shouldn’t go any further.”In a series of responses to questions during his first press conference during 2022, Mr Biden said he believed the Russian leader did not want “a full-blown war”.Yet, he suggested that Mr Putin might be happy for a “minor incursion”.“I’m not so sure he is certain what he is going to do. My guess is he will move in. He has to do something.”He later clarified he considered a “minor incursion” something such as a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
iheart.com

Biden wants to send 50,000 troops to Ukraine... but why?!

Remember when Democrats said Trump was going to start World War 3?. Right now, as war is on the verge of erupting in Eastern Europe, President Brandon is considering sending thousands of soldiers and equipment to join our NATO allies, but nobody back here in America seems to share his concerns.
MILITARY
Community Policy