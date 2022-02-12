ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in January?

By Charlotte Business Journal
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33iNYX_0eCmt1V200
(Charlotte Business Journal)

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County.

Establishments listed below received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of January, according to data pulled Feb. 10 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database.

Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.

[ ALSO READ: Restaurant owners traverse pandemic climate as staff shortages continue ]

A total of 889 such establishments, 16 of which scored below a 90, were inspected in Mecklenburg County last month. For those with a “B” or “C” grade in January that have since been reinspected, the updated score will be noted in the summary.

Establishments scoring below an “A” include a wine bar and a Thai spot in South End, a breakfast spot in Matthews and a juice bar in Myers Park, among others.

(WATCH BELOW: Restaurant owners traverse pandemic climate as staff shortages continue)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mecklenburg County, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Government
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Food & Drinks
City
Matthews, NC
Mecklenburg County, NC
Health
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Restaurants
Mecklenburg County, NC
Food & Drinks
Mecklenburg County, NC
Government
WSOC Charlotte

Legion Brewing eyes March opening for newest taproom

CHARLOTTE — Legion Brewing is inching closer to opening the taproom at its $10 million facility on West Morehead Street. [ALSO READ: Legion Brewing ready for debut of South End venue]. That piece of the 25,000-square-foot project at the Salt + Vinegar adaptive-reuse project is more than a year...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
77K+
Followers
85K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy