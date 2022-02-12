Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in January?

(Charlotte Business Journal)

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County.

Establishments listed below received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of January, according to data pulled Feb. 10 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database.

Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.

A total of 889 such establishments, 16 of which scored below a 90, were inspected in Mecklenburg County last month. For those with a “B” or “C” grade in January that have since been reinspected, the updated score will be noted in the summary.

Establishments scoring below an “A” include a wine bar and a Thai spot in South End, a breakfast spot in Matthews and a juice bar in Myers Park, among others.

