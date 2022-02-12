ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to stream the Super Bowl: Talking Tech podcast

By Editors,
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Hit play on the player above to hear the podcast and follow along with the transcript below. This transcript was automatically generated, and then edited for clarity in its current form. There may be some differences between the audio and the text.

More: https://www.usatoday.com/podcasts/

Brett Molina:

Hey there, listeners. It's Brett Molina. Welcome back to Talking Tech.

Tomorrow is Super Bowl LVI. We get to see the Cincinnati Bengals duke it out with the Los Angeles Rams. We're going to probably be stuffing our faces with pizza and chicken wings and every other awesome food you can think of. The one thing, of course, that maybe some of us are going to want to know is, how do I stream the game? How do I watch? I write about this in a story that you can read on tech.usatoday.com. It's how to stream Sunday's big game. So let's get right into it.

It's being broadcast this year on NBC. If you have cable, then no-brainer. You know exactly where to go, your local NBC channel. If you don't have cable, if you're mostly have cut the cord, and you're trying to figure out where to watch you have a couple options.

NBC is going to obviously broadcast the game on its website. You can go to nbcsports.com. There's also the NBC Sports app or you can go to Peacock, which is NBC's streaming service. There are a couple caveats with this, though. If you're going to watch on their website, you have to have a link to your cable TV or streaming TV provider. Obviously with cable TV, you're going to be watching it on a big TV anyway, so you're not really thinking about that. If you're on a streaming provider, same boat. That's not going to be an issue.

For Peacock, you need to have its premium plan. Costs 4.99 a month. One of the small downsides is they don't really offer free trials for Peacock, which means if, say, you want to just get in, watch the Super Bowl and get out, it's not that simple. Basically, what you would have to do is sign up for the month and then drop it once you get to the end of the month. You basically are paying five dollars for the Super Bowl. Or maybe you want to sneak in a couple episodes of The Office or whatever NBC shows are there. Anyway, you're on the hook for a month for five dollars, so something to keep in mind if that's the route you go.

Other option you have, and we mentioned this already, is livestreaming services. There are a ton of them out there. You have Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu. Whatever it is, they all have NBC and they all would be carrying the Super Bowl. The one plus here is that a lot of these services offer free trials. So you could go in there, set up a free trial maybe today, and these free trials last a few days, get in there, watch the Super Bowl, maybe check out the service for a little bit, see if you like it. If you don't, you can cancel right before the free trial expires. Or if you end up liking it, you can just stay on, and then you have a subscription every month.

One important caveat, too, with this is that the free trials usually apply to new subscribers only. You can't really do this if you've maybe been on a service and you quit for like a week and then come back. It's one of those things where if you've never used the service before, you go in and you check it out.

The apps are obviously another option as well. That is another benefit of these livestreaming services. You can use apps to watch a lot of the programming. So for any reason you're away from a TV, you can have these apps on your phone and you can watch on your phone or whatever you need.

There are other apps that are offering the Super Bowl as well. The NFL is going to stream the game for free on its official app. You can also stream it live on the Yahoo Sports app. So those are a couple really good choices. If you're in a pinch, say for some reason you have to leave the house and you still want to watch the game, you can watch it right there on your phone.

Last but not least, maybe you don't want to stream this at all. You can always go the old-school route and get an antenna. Hook it up to your TV, pick up the NBC signal. It's not like the rabbit ears of yesteryear. They're very sophisticated. They pick up a lot of pretty good digital signals. There are tons you can get online, and that'll get you access to the Super Bowl. You can check out some of the antennas to choose from and you can learn some more tips about how to stream the Super Bowl in my story on tech.usatoday.com.

]

Listeners, let's hear from you. Do you have any comments, questions, show ideas, any tech problems you want us to try to address? You can find me on Twitter at @brettmolina23. Please don't forget to subscribe and rate us or leave a review on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Stitcher, anywhere you get your podcasts. You've been listening to Talking Tech. We'll be back tomorrow with another quick hit from the world of tech.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to stream the Super Bowl: Talking Tech podcast

