Rams' Sean McVay ponders life outside of coaching, but insiders don't see exit in immediate future

By Mike Jones, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

LOS ANGELES - Sean McVay has a chance to become the youngest Super Bowl-winning head coach if the 36-year-old manages to lead the Los Angeles Rams past the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Since bursting onto the scene two weeks shy of his 31st birthday in 2017, McVay has developed a reputation as a high-energy, innovative offensive mind valued by players for his tireless work ethic and commitment to fostering strong relationships.

But McVay's long-term outlook occasionally comes up as a topic for outside debate as reports pop up about a possible future in the broadcast business for the charismatic coach, who's the son of a TV executive.

McVay’s focus is squarely locked in on helping the Rams get their first Super Bowl victory since they returned to Los Angeles in 2016. But during his news conference on Friday, his future became a topic of discussion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qvwut_0eCmsxLc00
Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay talked about his long-term future during Friday's news conference. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports

McVay loves coaching, and he acknowledged earlier in the week that wide receiver Cooper Kupp was probably accurate in his playful assessment that he coaches with an unhealthy obsession. So after joking on Friday that he wouldn’t make it to 60 if he were still coaching, McVay explained that he wants to find a healthier family-work balance in the future. Someday, he anticipates fatherhood overtaking coaching as his chief priority.

"I love this so much that it's such a passion,” McVay said, “but I also know that what I've seen from some of my closest friends, whether it's coaches or even some of our players, I'm gonna be married this summer, I want to have a family and I think being able to find that balance but also be able to give the time necessary. I have always had a dream about being able to be a father and I can't predict the future, you know? I jokingly say that.”

McVay is getting married this summer, but he stressed that he currently has no plans to give up coaching.

“I know I love football and I'm so invested in this thing and I'm in the moment right now," he said. "But at some point, too, if you said, 'What do you want to be able to do?' I want to be able to have a family and I want to be able to spend time with them."

McVay recalled how much his grandfather (former NFL coach and executive John McVay) had to sacrifice because of his profession, and how the demands of a pro football career guided his father, Tim, in another direction.

Said McVay, “He has such a special relationship with my grandpa, who was a coach and in personnel but one of the things that prevented him from getting into coaching was, 'Man, I had such a great relationship but my dad missed out on a lot of the things' but didn't want to do that with me and my little brother. So, I always remembered that and at some point, I want to be able to have a family. So, that's why I say that. But … you'll probably be talking to me when I'm 61 doing this stuff. Who knows?"

Despite McVay’s musings and speculation about a future in TV, two NFL insiders familiar with the coach said they don't expect an exit is coming anytime soon.

The individuals, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they didn’t want to speak on behalf of McVay, questioned whether the talk of a move to TV could be a leverage ploy for the coach, whose contract with the Rams expires in 2023.

One thing is for certain, McVay desperately wants to win on Sunday after falling short in Super Bowl 53, and his repeated message of the week is for his players to “stay in the moment,” to give themselves the best chance of securing the Lombardi Trophy.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rams' Sean McVay ponders life outside of coaching, but insiders don't see exit in immediate future

