Apply by Monday for GRPD sponsored police academy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Anyone interested in joining the Grand Rapids Police Department has until 11:59 p.m. on Monday to apply for the department’s sponsored police recruitment program, a post on GRPD’s Facebook page said.

Recruits will train at Grand Valley State University’s police academy and the city will cover the cost. There is a mandatory orientation on July 29. The academy begins on Aug. 29 and continues until graduation on Dec. 9. Recruits must also pass the MCOLES State Licensing Exam at the end of the academy.

GRPD said it will pay recruits $23.73 per hour while they are training at GVSU. After graduating from the police academy, they will start working at the police department where the top pay is $38.86 per hour. Benefits are included.

