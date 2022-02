A research group at the Politecnico di Milano analyzed the orientation of ancient Japanese tombs – the so-called Kofun. This study has never been carried out before. A research group at the Politecnico di Milano analyzed the orientation of ancient Japanese tombs – the so-called Kofun. This study has never been carried out before, due to the very large number of monuments and the fact that access to these areas is usually forbidden. For these reasons, high-res satellite imagery was used. The results show that these tombs are oriented towards the arc of the rising sun, the Goddess Amaterasu that the Japanese emperors linked to the mythical origin of their dynasty.

SCIENCE ・ 16 DAYS AGO