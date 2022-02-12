ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

WATCH: Austin Kleba takes a tumble after Olympic debut race

KSN.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited States speed skater Austin Kleba made his...

www.ksn.com

TODAY.com

Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
SPORTS
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
#United States
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Rams star takes shot at Eric Dickerson over Super Bowl comments

One former Los Angeles Rams star is not sweating his Super Bowl seating arrangement, and clearly thinks it’s silly that Eric Dickerson is. Jim Everett, who quarterbacked the Rams from 1986 to 1993, tweeted Saturday that he was looking forward to attending the Super Bowl on Sunday. He also sent a clear message to Dickerson by saying he did not care about where his seats were, “unlike other legends.”
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
Vail Daily

River Radamus just misses a medal in snowy Olympic giant slalom

Vail ski racer River Radamus finished a career-best fourth place in the giant slalom at the Olympic Winter Games in China. Radamus was the top American in the field, moving up in the rankings after finishing the first run sitting in ninth position. Radamus finished 1.6 seconds off leader Marco...
VAIL, CO
The Associated Press

Roeiseland, Fillon Maillet win Olympic gold in pursuit races

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — The howling wind blew snow across the Olympic biathlon range and sent bullets veering off target, forcing most athletes to take multiple penalty laps. Unsurprisingly, the gold medalists were the sharpest shooters. Marte Olsbu Roeiseland of Norway missed only one of her standing targets to...
SPORTS
The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Team GB beat Denmark in men’s curling as Kaillie Humphries races in monobob

Day nine of the Olympic Games is well underway with upto seven medals up for grabs. Eve Muirhead and Team GB would be looking to retain the momentum they gained after a stunning and crucial victory over the USA in the women’s curling round-robin phase, as they face Denmark.Expectations are high from the men’s team which will face China and then regroup to compete against Denmark in curling. They are currently placed among the top four teams competing to secure a place in the semi-finals.Meanwhile, another sport made its debut at the Games, as the first two runs in women’s monobob were held, making bobsleigh a gender-balanced discipline with two men’s and two women’s events. All eyes were on Kaillie Humphries who would be looking to win her first medal for Team USA along with Elana Meyers Taylor. Three-time Olympic medallist, Humphries who switched from Canada to US in 2019, did not disappoint, as she finished the race ahead of others.France’s Alexis Punturault, and his compatriot Mathieu Faivre would be skiing down the slope as the favourites for gold in men’s giant slalom.Follow the latest update below:
SPORTS
ESPN

Australian shines in tough giant slalom

Australian Olympic debutant Louis Muhlen-Schulte has finished an impressive 23rd in tough conditions at the men's giant slalom. With snow blanketing the Yanqing course on Sunday, many skiers struggled with visibility with only 54 from the 86-strong field completing the first run to earn a second attempt. The 23-year-old was...
SPORTS
WGN Radio

WHAT TO WATCH: Meyers Taylor leads monobob’s Olympic debut

BEIJING (AP/NEXSTAR) — Roughly a week from the closing ceremony, here is what to watch from the Winter Olympic Games Saturday, Feb. 12. A week after finally leaving isolation, American bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor is coming to prime time. NBC will have live coverage when women’s monobob makes its Olympic debut. Meyers Taylor has dominated […]
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

U.S. Skier River Radamus Places Fourth in Men's Giant Slalom on 24th Birthday

American River Radamus, who celebrated his 24th birthday on Saturday, narrowly missed a spot to podium in the men’s giant slalom final and finished in fourth place. Radamus’ final run was clocked at 2:10.95. France’s Mathieu Faivre, who grabbed bronze, finished with a time of 2:10.69. “It’s...
SPORTS
racer.com

XITE Energy Racing announces new driver line-up for Extreme E

XITE Energy Racing has announced that Oliver Bennett will return to Extreme E alongside Swedish rookie Klara Andersson for Season 2 of the all-electric off-road series, which opens next weekend in Neom, Saudi Arabia. Bennett brings plenty of off-road experience behind the wheel, including competing in the inaugural Extreme E...
MOTORSPORTS
KSN.com

Meet the oldest Olympic snowboarding medalists

Less than three days after capturing an elusive individual gold, five-time U.S. Olympian Lindsey Jacobellis claimed another Saturday with teammate Nick Baumgartner in the Games debut of mixed team snowboard cross. The two American veterans, 36 and 40 years old, are the oldest medalists in Olympic snowboarding history. In falling...
SPORTS
KSN.com

Team USA moves up Beijing medal count

Day 10 was a great one for Team USA, which collected four medals across three events at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Megan Nick snared a surprise bronze medal in women’s aerials, the same metallic hue won by figure skaters Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue in ice dance. And women’s...
SPORTS

