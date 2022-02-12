ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, TN

Two deputies & former prosecutor arrested

By Ben Hall
 2 days ago
Two Lawrence County Sheriff's deputies and a former prosecutor in District Attorney Brent Cooper's office now face criminal charges.

Read the charges here.

They were booked into the Giles County jail on Friday.

It follows an investigation into the excessive use of force by the deputies and a cover-up by the former Assistant District Attorney.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates first reported on the case.

Lawrence County deputies Zach Ferguson and Eric Caperton were indicted on charges including aggravated assault, official misconduct and official oppression.

Former Assistant District Attorney Emily Crafton was charged with official misconduct.

All three bonded out of the Giles County jail.

On October 5, 2020, Lawrence County deputies Ferguson and Caperton arrested Charles Jones.

They were working with the 22nd Judicial Drug Task Force.

The 62-year-old Jones was badly beaten and taken to the hospital after the arrest.

Pictures show his bruised and bloody face.

According to court filings, the deputies took cell phone pictures of Jones badly beaten face after the arrest and sent them to Assistant District Attorney Emily Crafton.

According to court filings, Crafton advised them to delete the cell phone pictures.

District Attorney Brent Cooper fired Crafton last year for unsatisfactory job performance.

His office then investigated the case along with the FBI.

Cooper turned the results of his investigation over to a special prosecutor.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates will continue to follow developments in this case.

Comments / 138

Floyd Culwell
2d ago

plenty more in tennesse that needs taken down. theres bad as well as good ones here. in law enforcement, lawers, judges and etc. they just cover up for one another. no honesty only crimanls. that is what gives the good ones a bad name cause they refuse to stand for law and order.

Reply(6)
86
Graham Michael Jagger
1d ago

Unfortunately it's an incident like this that creates distrust in the Police and other associated services. One bad apple spoils all the rest of the box and this is no different. It then makes it even harder to recruit new officers as they are automatically stigmatized by such events even though they have nothing to do with them.

Reply(6)
35
Saved by Grace??
2d ago

Just to be correct, this is in Lawrence county Tennessee NOT Lawrence county Alabama. It’s bad enough ANY of this happens but I live in Lawrence co alabama and Alabama already has stigma attached to it

Reply(1)
29
