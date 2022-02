Real Madrid head to France on Tuesday for the first leg of their Champions League last 16 clash with Paris Saint-Germain. There's an obvious narrative for this one surrounding the future of Kylian Mbappe, who has been widely tipped to join Real at the end of the season. But from a purely footballing perspective, this is a battle of two of the game's top sides. Buckle up.

UEFA ・ 18 HOURS AGO