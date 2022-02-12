ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Houston, Dana Holgorsen Agree to Multi-Year Extension

By Mike McDaniel
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bq7NW_0eCmooDn00

According to a report from The Athletic, Houston and Dana Holgorsen have agreed to a multi-year extension.

View the original article to see embedded media.

According to a report from Sam Khan Jr. of The Athletic , the Houston Cougars are finalizing a multi-year contract extension with coach Dana Holgorsen.

The Cougars finished with a 12–2 record this past season, which was the team's best record since Holgorsen's arrival in 2019. Houston capped off the season with a 17–13 Birmingham Bowl victory over Auburn.

Holgorsen’s original contract with the school was slated to run through the 2023 season. He was scheduled to make $4.2 million this upcoming season and $4.3 million in 2023, per Khan.

The multi-year extension for Holgorsen will allow Houston to recruit more effectively out on the trail. Frequently, when a coach and his staff have less than two years left on their contracts, rival schools will use that information to potentially sway prospects away from their competitors.

With the reported multi-year extension, respective recruits will now have a better sense of certainty that Holgorsen and his staff will be at Houston for the long haul.

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

