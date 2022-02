Kansas basketball defeated Oklahoma State 76-62 on Monday blowout fashion. Both teams traded blows early but KU started to take control of the contest at the mid-way point of the first half. KU used a 10-2 run to establish a cushion and KU went into the break leading by 10. In the second half, KU used an extended 20-5 run to blow the game open and take a game-high 26-point lead. From there, the Jayhawks saw the game out to improve to 21-4 (10-2 Big 12).

