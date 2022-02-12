Detroit Announces 3,000 Speed Humps To Be Installed In New Program

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Portions of the Jones Falls Expressway will be closed over at least the next two weeks as crews install speed cameras and signage along the highway, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation said Monday. Starting Tuesday, there will be daily right lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the northbound and southbound sides of I-83 between Fayette Street and Northern Parkway, weather permitting. The closures are scheduled to take place over the next two weeks. There will also be intermittent closures on entrance and exit ramps during these times. The Board of Estimates approved the cameras last November. During a one-week trial period, officials placed a speed camera near the Pepsi sign on I-83 and logged 150,000 potential citations. Inside city limits, the speed limit on I-83 is 50 mph in most places. “During this time the highest recorded speed was 173 miles per hour,” said Adrea Turner, chief of staff for the department of transportation. Once the cameras and signs are installed, speeders will receive a warning over a 90-day grace period before fines are issued.

