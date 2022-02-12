ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawks' Delon Wright: Absent from Saturday's practice

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Wright (ankle) didn't participate in practice Saturday, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

CBS Sports

Hawks' Delon Wright: Probable Sunday

Wright (hip) is probable for Sunday's matchup against the Celtics, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports. Wright was previously dealing with an ankle injury, but a hip issue has flared up that's apparently more of an issue. Still, it's not expected to affect his availability Sunday.
NBA
numberfire.com

Delon Wright (hip) probable for Hawks on Sunday

Atlanta Hawks point guard Delon Wright (hip) is probable for Sunday's game against the Boston Celtics. Wright is dealing with a hip injury but is expected to play against Boston on Sunday. Our models expect him to play 13.6 minutes against the Celtics. Wright's Sunday projection includes 4.4 points, 2.0...
NBA
iheart.com

Murray Leads Spurs To Win Over Hawks

Dejounte Murray recorded a career-high tying 32 points and 15 assists, along with 10 rebounds for the San Antonio Spurs as they defeated the Atlanta Hawks, 136-121. Keldon Johnson added 26 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists for the Spurs in the victory, while Trae Young tallied 18 points and 11 assists for the Hawks in the losing effort. The Spurs improve to 21-35 on the season, while the Hawks fall to 26-29.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Atlanta Hawks at Boston Celtics Preview

While the Atlanta Hawks stood pat at the trade deadline, the Boston Celtics (as well as most playoff teams) got better through last-minute deals. The Celtics have won seven-straight games and are the hottest team in the NBA. New addition Derrick White is already fitting in seamlessly. Before adding a...
NBA
Person
Lou Williams
Person
Delon Wright
ESPN

Atlanta Hawks PF John Collins to miss time with right foot strain

Hawks forward John Collins is expected to miss all three of Atlanta's remaining games before All-Star break after an MRI on Saturday revealed a right foot strain. Collins left the 136-121 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday with pain in his right heel. The Hawks are set to...
NBA
#Hawks#Spurs
The Big Lead

Nick Wright Finally Has the Evidence Needed to Convince People LeBron James Can Score

LeBron James scored 26 points on Friday night and in the process passed Kareem Abdul-Jabaar for the most combined regular season and playoff points in NBA history. If LeBron chooses, he will pass Kareem on the all-time regular season points list in a couple seasons. It's a lot of scoring from one of the best players ever and FS1's Nick Wright wanted to take the opportunity to let everyone know what's really going on.
NBA
Portland Tribune

Simons, Hart, Nurkic and Trail Blazers beat Giannis-less Bucks

BLAZERS GAME RECAPS: Check back after each game for summaries on Portland Trail Blazers games. MONDAY, FEB. 14 Trail Blazers 122, Bucks 107 — Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't play for Milwaukee (sore ankle), but Portland still beat the NBA champion Bucks on their home floor, leading by as many as 21 points. All five starters — Justise Winslow, Jusuf Nurkic, Josh Hart, Anfernee Simons, CJ Elleby — scored in double figures, led by the Blazers' new dynamic duo in the backcourt. Simons scored 31 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, and Hart added 27 points with five 3-pointers. Nurkic had 23 points and 16 rebounds. Winslow added 10 rebounds, as both he and Hart continue to play well in starting roles after being acquired in trades. The Blazers (24-34) hit 18 3-pointers. Jrue Holiday had 23 points for Milwaukee (35-23), which shot only .427 (.317 3-pointers, 13 of 41). Khris Middleton had 16 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. {loadposition sub-article-01}
NBA
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Has Stunning Prediction For The Lakers

Michael Wilbon is officially out on the Los Angeles Lakers. Wilbon has seen enough of their inconsistent play this season, even with a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the lineup. “The Lakers are done,” Wilbon said. “I’m tired of this exercise. When are they going to right the...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kristaps Porzingis Opens Up On Partnership With Luka Doncic: "Not What Everybody Expected, Not What I Expected, But That’s What It Is In This League Sometimes."

Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic were the former star partnership for the Dallas Mavericks. The duo failed to achieve much in the postseason during their time together, not winning a single playoff series. When speaking to Chase Hughes of NBC Sports, Kristaps Porzingis opened up on being teammates with Luka...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Sends Message To Frank Vogel For Benching Him During Crunch Time: "I'm Not Accustomed To Sitting For Long Stretches."

Russell Westbrook's play has been unexpectedly poor for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, and it has led to him being benched late in close games by coach Frank Vogel. As a player that has been a superstar in this league and an MVP in the last decade, this has not gone down well with the man himself, and Westbrook has made his unhappiness with the situation quite clear through various quotes to the media.
NBA
Reuters

DeMar DeRozan stays hot, leads Bulls over Spurs

EditorsNote: 2nd graf, tweaked play by play, 5th graf, adjust rebound numbers; smaller changes elsewhere. DeMar DeRozan poured in 40 points and continued his historic scoring run as the Chicago Bulls outlasted the visiting San Antonio Spurs 120-109 on Monday to win their fourth straight game. The Bulls trailed by...
NBA
texasguardian.com

Nuggets, Nikola Jokic turn Raptors away to end Toronto winning streak

Nikola Jokic had 28 points, 15 rebounds and a game-saving block on OG Anunoby in the final second, and the visiting Denver Nuggets beat the Toronto Raptors 110-109 on Saturday night. Jeff Green scored 19 points, Aaron Gordon had 13, Bones Hyland finished with 11 and Will Barton added 10...
NBA
All 76ers

Seth Curry, Andre Drummond on Pace to Make Nets Debut on Monday

A week ago, the Philadelphia 76ers employed Seth Curry as their starting shooting guard and Andre Drummond as Joel Embiid's backup. After going through a week filled up with trade rumors and hypotheticals, the rumors eventually became a reality. And the Brooklyn Nets' interest in Curry and Drummond allowed Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey to make his dream trade.
NBA
WDIO-TV

Hawks skate to win on Saturday afternoon

The Hermantown Hawks hosted St. Thomas Academy on Saturday. It was a rematch of the 2011, 2012, and 2013 class A state championships. The Hawks would strike first with a goal off the end boards by Dallas Vieau. Followed by a goal from the top of the circles by George...
EDUCATION

