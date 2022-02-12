Long Islanders worry for families in Ukraine amid talks of possible Russian invasion

At St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church in Hempstead, parishioners prayed for a peaceful outcome as the risk of war in Eastern Europe inches closer.

Russia has placed more than 100,000 troops near the Ukraine border and President Vladimir Putin has denied that he intends to launch an offensive against Ukraine.

The U.S. says it’s picked up intelligence that Russia is looking at Wednesday as a target date for possible military action.

News 12’s Antoinette Biordi spoke with Father Wasyl Hrynkiw at the church on Saturday morning.