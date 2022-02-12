ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Feds: NJ Drug Dealer Gets 10 Years, No Parole

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TVbE0_0eCmnA9400
MLK Courthouse, Newark Photo Credit: Digital360 NJ (GoogleMaps)

An admitted drug dealer from Union County is headed to federal prison for 10 years.

Tyrell "Hell Rell" Wilson, 36, of Rahway, must serve out just about all of the sentence because there's no parole in the federal prison system.

Wilson was busted in September 2019 with ex-con Marvin "Black Jesus" Lagrier, 39, of Newark.

Authorities said they seized cocaine base, heroin, fentanyl, drug-packaging materials, a gun and several rounds of ammunition after searching Wilson's vehicle and a backpack he tossed while trying to flee.

They also recovered several Newark Housing Authority uniforms bearing the name tag “Marvin,” which matched one that Lagrier was wearing at the time, authorities said.

Both men took deals from the government rather than face trial, pleading guilty to drug conspiracy charges.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo sentenced Wilson to five years of supervised release during a video-conferenced hearing in Newark on Thursday, Feb. 10.

Lagrier's sentencing is scheduled for April 5.

U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip R. Sellinger credited special agents of the DEA and Newark police with the investigation leading to the sentencing, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tracey Agnew and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Kendall Randolph of his Organized Crime/Gang Unit in Newark.

The case is part of the Violent Crime Initiative (VCI) in Newark, which fights violent crime in and around the city, Sellinger said.

Also participating in the initiative are special agents of the FBI and the ATF, US Marshals, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, the Essex County Sheriff’s Office, the Union County Jail, NJ State Parole Board, State Police Regional Operations and Intelligence Center/Real Time Crime Center, NJ Department of Corrections and Belleville, East Orange, Irvington and Orange police.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Fake Email Address Links Suspect With Courthouse Bomb Threat In Central Jersey: Prosecutor

A 30-year-old man from Union County has been charged in connection with a bomb threat at a courthouse in Central Jersey, authorities said. Tiago Santana-Silva of Elizabeth has been charged with creating a false public alarm and making terroristic threats, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone, Middlesex County Sheriff Mildred Scott, and New Brunswick Police Director Anthony A. Caputo of the New Brunswick.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Conspirator Who Used NJ High School Students To Cash Stolen COVID Stimulus Checks Gets 4 Years

One of a nest of criminals who paid New Jersey high school students to cash COVID stimulus checks stolen from the mail was sentenced to four years in federal prison. Because there's no parole in the federal prison system, Jeffrey Bennett, 27, of Irvington, must serve just about all of the plea-bargained sentence rubber-stamped by a U.S. District Court judge in Newark via videoconference on Monday, Feb. 14.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Sentenced For Selling Heroin, Cocaine In Cumberland County: Prosecutor

A 36-year-old man from Cumberland County has been sentenced to 28 years in New Jersey state prison for selling heroin and cocaine and weapons offenses, authorities said. Kyle Blackwell of Vineland City pleaded guilty on Jan. 5 to multiple charges including conspiracy to distribute drugs, possession of drugs and possession of a weapon by a convicted person, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Belleville, NJ
City
Irvington, NJ
Union County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Rahway, NJ
County
Union County, NJ
Daily Voice

Fugitive, 23, Arrested In Central Jersey Shooting

New Jersey State Police and US Marshals have arrested a man wanted in a shooting earlier this month, authorities said. Jonathan Rodriguez, 23, of Perth Amboy was a suspect in a shooting that caused serious injury to a victim in Perth Amboy on Feb. 5, State Police said. State Police...
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
Daily Voice

Hudson Valley Man Sentenced To Prison For Selling Guns To Undercover Agent

A Hudson Valley man has been sentenced to serve years in state prison and five years post-release supervision for possessing guns sold to an undercover officer. Orange County resident Daniel Cabral, age 34, of Sparrowbush, was sentenced on Thursday, Feb. 10, for illegally selling three handguns in the Town of Deerpark in July 2021, said the Orange County District Attorney's Office.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Shooting Investigated In Central Jersey: Prosecutor

Authorities are investigating a shooting that took place in Perth Amboy. On Friday, Feb. 11 at 5:24 P.M., Perth Amboy police responded to the train tracks near New Brunswick Avenue for a shooting. Police found Jonathan Molina, 22, of Perth Amboy with a gunshot wound, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor...
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dea#Fbi#Sentencing#Newark Housing Authority#Organized Crime Gang Unit#Atf#Us Marshals#Nj State Parole Board#Orange
Daily Voice

Morris County Homeowner Killed Several Vultures With Air Rifle: Police

A homeowner in Morris County was charged after shooting and killing several vultures with an air rifle, authorities announced. A complaint from a Dover resident stated that several dead turkey vultures were found on his property between mid-December 2021 and mid-January 2022, the New Jersey Conservation Officers Association said citing a report to the Fish and Game Council.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Nassau County Man Accused Of Robbing 7-Eleven

A 42-year-old man was arrested after authorities said he robbed a 7-Eleven on Long Island. Danefield Bourne, of Roosevelt, was arrested following a robbery that happened at about 5:40 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13, according to the Nassau County Police Department. NCPD said Bourne entered the store, located at 420...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Woman Caught With Loaded Gun At Newark Airport: 'I Forgot'

A woman was arrested when she tried to board a plane in Newark with a loaded gun in her handbag, authorities said. The 9mm handgun had a bullet in the chamber when a Transportation Security Administration officer spotted it in the X-ray monitor on Friday, Feb. 11, TSA Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Hempstead Man Nabbed Attempting To Shoplift At Macy's

A Long Island man has been arrested for attempted robbery after allegedly trying to leave a Macy's with a bag stuffed full of sweaters and jackets without paying, authorities announced. Antwain Key, age 32, of Hempstead, was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 12, by Nassau County Police in East Garden City.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
216K+
Followers
35K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy