Feds: NJ Drug Dealer Gets 10 Years, No Parole

MLK Courthouse, Newark Photo Credit: Digital360 NJ (GoogleMaps)

An admitted drug dealer from Union County is headed to federal prison for 10 years.

Tyrell "Hell Rell" Wilson, 36, of Rahway, must serve out just about all of the sentence because there's no parole in the federal prison system.

Wilson was busted in September 2019 with ex-con Marvin "Black Jesus" Lagrier, 39, of Newark.

Authorities said they seized cocaine base, heroin, fentanyl, drug-packaging materials, a gun and several rounds of ammunition after searching Wilson's vehicle and a backpack he tossed while trying to flee.

They also recovered several Newark Housing Authority uniforms bearing the name tag “Marvin,” which matched one that Lagrier was wearing at the time, authorities said.

Both men took deals from the government rather than face trial, pleading guilty to drug conspiracy charges.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo sentenced Wilson to five years of supervised release during a video-conferenced hearing in Newark on Thursday, Feb. 10.

Lagrier's sentencing is scheduled for April 5.

U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip R. Sellinger credited special agents of the DEA and Newark police with the investigation leading to the sentencing, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tracey Agnew and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Kendall Randolph of his Organized Crime/Gang Unit in Newark.

The case is part of the Violent Crime Initiative (VCI) in Newark, which fights violent crime in and around the city, Sellinger said.

Also participating in the initiative are special agents of the FBI and the ATF, US Marshals, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, the Essex County Sheriff’s Office, the Union County Jail, NJ State Parole Board, State Police Regional Operations and Intelligence Center/Real Time Crime Center, NJ Department of Corrections and Belleville, East Orange, Irvington and Orange police.

