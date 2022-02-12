See how your state’s minimum wage stacks up after 2022’s increases

(NEXSTAR) – In 2022, just about everything is getting more expensive . But in several states, people are getting paid a bit more, too.

While the federal minimum wage hasn’t budged since 2009 – it’s still $7.25 – more than half of states decided to bump up their minimum wages this year . (Those hikes might not exactly be keeping up with inflation , but that’s another story.)

Some states opt not to set a minimum wage. Others have set their minimum wage at a number that’s lower than the federal minimum. In both cases, the federal minimum applies and businesses in those states must pay workers at least $7.25.

Here’s the new minimum wage in every state as of 2022, according to the Department of Labor :

Alabama: $7.25

Alaska: $10.34

Arizona: $12.80

Arkansas: $11

California: $14 for small companies; $15 for companies of 26+ workers

Colorado: $12.56

Connecticut: $13

Delaware: $10.50

District of Columbia: $15.20, but increasing to $16.10 on July 1

Florida: $10

Georgia: $7.25

Hawaii: $10.10

Idaho: $7.25

Illinois: $12

Indiana: $7.25

Iowa: $7.25

Kansas: $7.25

Kentucky: $7.25

Louisiana: $7.25

Maine: $12.75

Maryland: $12.50 (workers under 18 can make less)

Massachusetts: $14.25

Michigan: $9.87 (workers under 18 can make less)

Minnesota: $8.42 for companies with revenue under $500,000; $10.33 for companies making more

Mississippi: $7.25

Missouri: $11.15

Montana: $9.20 for companies with revenue over $110,000; federal minimum for others

Nebraska: $9

Nevada: $8.75 with health insurance provided; $9.75 without health insurance

New Hampshire: $7.25

New Jersey: $11.90 for seasonal workers or companies with 6 or fewer people; $13 for everyone else

New Mexico: $11.50

New York: $15 in Long Island, Westchester and NYC; $13.20 everywhere else

North Carolina: $7.25

North Dakota: $7.25

Ohio: $9.30 at companies making more than $342,000; $7.25 everywhere else

Oklahoma: $7.25

Oregon: $12.75

Pennsylvania: $7.25

Rhode Island: $12.25

South Carolina: $7.25

South Dakota: $9.95

Tennessee: $7.25

Texas: $7.25

Utah: $7.25

Vermont: $12.55

Virginia: $11 at companies with 4 or more employees; federal minimum everywhere else

Washington: $14.49

West Virginia: $8.75 at companies with 6 or more employees; federal minimum everywhere else

Wisconsin: $7.25

Wyoming: $7.25

Several states also have more minimum wage raises scheduled to take in the coming years. California, Connecticut and Massachusetts all have plans to get to $15/hour by 2023. New Jersey, Delaware, Illinois, Rhode Island, Florida and Maryland are also on the path to $15/hour in the next few years.

For workers that rely on tips, the Fair Labor Standards Act requires their wage and tips combine to make at least $7.25 an hour (or higher, based on state law).

