According to AutoNews, quoting newly released U.S. vehicle registration data from Experian, BMW of North America managed to sell more luxury cars in 2021 than the California-based electric car maker Tesla. The EV company came in at No. 2, ahead of Lexus and Mercedes-Benz. Experian said in a report this week that BMW had 347,453 new vehicles registered in the U.S. in 2021, while Tesla had 342,412. So BMW essentially sold 5,041 more vehicles than Tesla. The data is purely based on car registrations since Tesla does not disclose the number of sales by markets.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO