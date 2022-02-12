Peoria parents honor son with Brandon Act

In the name of mental health and the legacy of their son, Peoria residents Teri and Patrick Caserta have crossed the finish line in fighting to get a bill through Congress.

President Joe Biden signed the National Defense Authorization Act, with the inclusion of the Brandon Act, Dec. 27, 2021.

The piece of legislation is named in honor of their son, and it now will require the Department of Defense to establish a standard phrase service members may use to initiate a mandatory and immediate mental health evaluation referral.

The need for the act came out of bullying and hazing that Brandon experienced while in the U.S. Navy that were well known to those in his chain of command as well as perpetrated by them.

The lack of support ended in Brandon dying by suicide on June 25, 2018 on his Navy Helicopter Squadron’s flight line in Norfolk, Virgina.

The Casertas have fought justice, with the passage of the Brandon Act, allowing service members who experience mental health issues to confidentially self-report and receive access to a mental health evaluation and appropriate care without notifying command or law enforcement officials, avoiding possible retribution.

Teri said it is a victory for American service members.

They and future veterans are going to benefit from this and lives will be saved, she said.

“I was in tears when I heard the news that the Brandon Act was part of the NDAA and President Biden signed it into law. Patrick and I were elated,” Teri said. “The Brandon Act will save military service members’ lives and it will give them the mental health care they rightfully deserve without the stigma and retaliation that can happen when asking for help.”

Petty Officer Caserta’s death was one of 68 Navy suicides in 2018 — at the time, the highest year on record. Since then, the Defense Department reported 377 active duty suicides in 2020, up from 348 in 2019, and 326 in 2018.

The act will establish a standard phrase, like “Brandon Act,” that when spoken by a member of the U.S. Armed Forces to a commanding officer or supervisor would trigger a confidential mental health evaluation referral that would not require a notification to the command.

“There is a lot more work that needs to be done to get suicides down to zero in the military. We are losing way too many service members and veterans to suicide. We want to put a stop to it, she said. “It’s unnecessary for all those deaths to happen.”

From a young age, Brandon wanted to be a Navy SEAL and it was a driving force in everything that he did. He was heavily involved in karate and swimming since the age of 4, so much so that vacations for the Caserta family were planned around lessons and classes.

A multi-sport athlete at Liberty and Sunrise Mountain high schools, he decided to quit football after a couple injuries and replace it with the swim team, preparing for plans to join the Navy, which he did in 2015 after graduating from high school at the age of 17.

Brandon experienced a period of sustained bullying and hazing from not only his fellow sailors but also leadership, with no support from his commanding officers, parents said.

Patrick said others would steal his uniforms, boots and other items that were issued to him.

“This act will keep service members alive while they are trying to navigate through the difficult aspects of the military and the road blocks that are put before them.”

