Richmond’s senior night spoiled by Kokomo, pieces starting to come together

RICHMOND, Ind. — Before the fourth quarter started Friday, it was a special night for Richmond boys basketball.

It was senior night, and the team’s five seniors — Stephan Douglas, Trenton James, Phoenix Michaels, Chase Newton and Jamar Scott — took it all in as they walked onto the court with their families to endless cheers and applause before the start of their game against Kokomo. Each of them received a hand-written note from head coach Billy Wright, a framed picture of all five seniors and flowers for their mothers.

“It was fun,” senior Chase Newton said. “This is my last year, so it was fun to have a whole night just for me and all the seniors.”

Girls senior night:Jakaia Lotz, Jayci Allen reflect on their impact on Richmond basketball after senior night

But there was one thing missing.

“It would be better if we came out with a dub,” Newton added.

The Red Devils lost to Kokomo 59-45, falling one quarter shy of putting a bow on the entire night.

It was a back-and-forth game for the first three quarters, as neither team could build a lead any bigger than a bucket or two. The Wildkats pulled away in the fourth, outscoring Richmond 22-9, making it the third straight game the Red Devils couldn’t quite take the game back in the final frame.

Earlier:‘Get hot together’: Richmond falls to George Washington, needs more consistent scorers

Wright said this team is ready to win now. Even though it can get frustrating to keep losing games like this, his players have kept level heads and are always focused.

“The kids are competitors, man,” Wright said. “They want to come out here and play, and we want to help them be as prepared as we can so they can get over the hump.”

James, making his first start of the season, scored the Red Devils’ first points of the game with a layup in the post. Those wound up being his only points of the game, and he had to head to the bench after picking up his second foul just a few minutes into the game. That took Richmond’s tallest, biggest player off the court and off of 6-foot-10-inch Kokomo sophomore Flory Bidunga, who recorded a triple-double with 32 points, 20 rebounds and 11 blocks. Four inches shorter, James still had his hands full with him, but he was still the Red Devils’ best option.

“He’s a pretty big fella,” James said, talking about just how hard it was to try to contain Bidunga.

Girls sectionals:Richmond’s season ends in first round of sectionals, seniors leave program in good hands

James reentered the game midway through the third quarter and immediately grabbed a couple tough rebounds while battling with Bidunga inside. James hasn’t played a ton of minutes this season, only appearing in 10 of Richmond’s 19 games so far, but he makes the most of his opportunities.

Wright said James is just one of many players who are vital to the team’s success even if they aren’t in the spotlight as often.

“Those guys don’t get to play a lot, but they practice hard every day,” Wright said. “I’m very thankful for their commitment and everything they bring to practice because that’s just as important as the game. Everyone sees the games, but guys like Trenton, Jamar and Phoenix do a tremendous job of helping us prepare for games, being a team player and encouraging guys on the bench.”

The third quarter was when Richmond’s freshman second-leading scorer stepped up. Mason Carpenter scored nine of his team-high 13 points in the third quarter Friday. Newton said it will be crucial to have Carpenter and the rest of the team’s young core performing well down the stretch of the final month of the season if they want to make a run.

“Everybody needs to step up and do their part,” Newton said. “It’s good to see the youngsters are coming together and getting better after games.”

Newton ended the game one basket behind Carpenter with 11 points. Douglas added another nine, and sophomore Deante Smith had seven.

After a Feb. 12 contest at Logansport, Richmond will travel to Anderson Feb. 15.

Zach Piatt reports on sports and education for The Palladium-Item. Contact him at zpiatt@gannett.com or on Twitter @zachpiatt13.