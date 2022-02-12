ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NJ

Cumberland County Department of Health to host free rabies vaccine clinics

By From Staff Reports
Daily Journal
Daily Journal
 2 days ago
The Cumberland County Department of Health will hold free rabies vaccine clinics at various locations in the county. Residents may take their pets to any clinic.

The schedule includes:

  • Millville Fire Department, 420 Buck St., noon to 3 p.m. March 5.
  • Cedarville Fire Department, 30 Maple Ave., 9 to 11 a.m. March 19.
  • Hopewell Municipal Building, 590 Shiloh Pike, noon to 2 p.m. March 19.
  • Laurel Lake Fire Department, Battle Lane, noon to 3 p.m. April 2.
  • Fairfield Township Municipal Complex, 70 Fairton-Gouldtown Road, Fairton, 9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 3.
  • Bridgeton Dog Pavilion, Mayor Aitken Drive, Bridgeton, noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 3.

Masks and social distancing are required.

Pet owners who seek a three-year vaccination must show proof of prior vaccination.

Cats must be in a carrier and dogs must be on a leash or in a carrier.

Neither the municipality nor the county health department is responsible for animals that get away.

For information, call (856) 327-7602 or visit www.ccdoh.org.

