Thibodaux, LA

Crews battle late-night house fire in Thibodaux

By Staff
The Courier
The Courier
 2 days ago
Thibodaux firefighters were called out Friday evening to battle a two-alarm blaze that damaged a house in the Brandywine subdivision.

Crews were called out around 11:05 p.m. to the 500 block of Dax Place after smoke began billowing from the roof, the Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department said.

Smoke detectors alerted residents to the fire which allowed them to escape with no injuries, officials said. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from an attic vent.

Fire crews entered the home and found the blaze in the fireplace void space and attic and brought the flames under control in about 20 minutes, officials said. Firefighters remained at the scene to extinguish hot spots and remove smoke.

The Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department thanked the St. John Volunteer Fire Department, Acadian Ambulance and other first responders for their help.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Courier

The Courier

