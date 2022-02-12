ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gable Steveson Talks Receiving Advice From Brock Lesnar

By Matthew Wilkinson
wrestlinginc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE Superstar Gable Steveson recently spoke with KTSP about his times backstage with WWE. While he is yet to debut for the company, the amateur wrestling star has appeared behind the scenes. He revealed that Brock Lesnar has been open to talk with during this period. “There’s been many...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Related
SPORTbible

When Brock Lesnar Tried Out For NFL Side Minnesota Vikings

Brock Lesnar is a sporting journeyman. From his decade long stint with the WWE, where he is an eight-time world champion, to his 11 month UFC heavyweight title reign after beating Randy "The Natural" Couture at UFC 91. The 44-year-old has accomplished a hell of a lot in a relatively...
NFL
ComicBook

Watch: Brock Lesnar Opens His Interview With Pat McAfee By Breaking a Table

Brock Lesnar gave an incredibly rare sit-down interview on The Pat McAfee Show this week, hyping up his match at Elimination Chamber this Saturday while talking about various aspects of his pro wrestling and MMA careers. The interview got off to a hilarious start as Lesnar (still wearing his trademark cowboy hat), accidentally broke the table in front of him as he sat down to speak. The whole incident caused everyone in the studio to burst out laughing, including "The Beast."
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Brock Lesnar Set For Monday’s Episode Of RAW

Brock Lesnar will be involved on RAW tomorrow night, as announced by WWE on Twitter. The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble winner will make his return to the red brand a few days before competing in the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship this Saturday in Saudi Arabia. Below you...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Lesnar
Fightful

WWE RAW Results (2/14/22): Brock Lesnar Returns, Damian Priest Defends US Title Against AJ Styles + More!

— Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. — The show begins and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley alongside MVP make their way to the ring. Lashley says before he tries to walk into WrestleMania as WWE Champion, he has to win the most brutal match in WWE, the elimination chamber. Lashley says the chamber destroys lives and shortens careers...but so does he. Lashley says he's destroyed every single person who's stepped in front of him. MVP says he's done some calculations and the WWE Champion has a roughly 16% chance of winning the chamber and while that doesn't sound very good...until you factor in that Seth Freakin' Rollins, the phenomenal AJ Styles, Riddle, Austin Theory and not even The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar are almighty. MVP says when you factor in the almighty component, that 16% becomes 100% of leaving Elimination Chamber as the WWE Champion. Seth Rollins' music interrupts and he makes his way to the ring. Rollins says Lashley looks great but the bad news is he doesn't look as great as he does. Rollins says as of this moment, Lashley is the WWE Champion but the bad news is it won't be for very long. Rollins says nobody in the chamber can beat Lashley other then 'The Visionary' Seth Freakin' Rollins. MVP says if he keeps running is mouth, he won't even make it to the chamber. Riddle's music hits and here comes The Original Bro. Riddle asks Rollins if the elimination chamber is just one giant quiz bowl. Riddle says the last time he was in a tight spot like the chamber was in a gas station bathroom and he got out of that situation which makes him confident that he's going to win the chamber match and become WWE Champion. Riddle says after the chamber, he and Randy Orton will reclaim the RAW Tag Team Titles and he'll be a double champion. Riddle invites Lashley and MVP to he and Orton's 'Broga Party'. Riddle says Rollins can't come to the party because he needs to get ready for his match against Orton but since Lashley doesn't have a match tonight, he should throw on a toga and come to the 'Broga Party'. Austin Theory now comes out and says Vince McMahon taught him that apologies are just weaknesses and he's going to put all of Vince's theories to work in the chamber match and he'll become the WWE Champion...and of course, out comes AJ Styles. AJ asks Theory what he's talking about and Theory's lips have been shoved up Vince's ass for so long that he doesn't make sense anymore. AJ says that the odds aren't in anyone's favor and you don't walk out the same as you walked in when it comes to a match like the elimination chamber. AJ says nobody, including Lashley will stop him from having a defining WrestleMania moment. AJ says Riddle has a sweet toga and much like Riddle, he has a chance to become a double champion because he faces Damian Priest tonight for the US Title and when he wins the chamber, he'll get the WWE Title as well. Riddle invites AJ to his 'Broga Party', Lashley interrupts, says Theory's too wet behind the ears to compete, calls Rollins a fake visionary because if he was a visionary, he would've already foreseen that he won't win the chamber, he tells Riddle to get off his high come back to reality and then tells AJ that he hates to break it to him, but he's not getting his WrestleMania moment. Lashley calls out Brock Lesnar and The Beast makes his way to the ring. Lesnar gets in the ring, takes off his jacket and hat, laughs at Theory and puts it on him then gets into Lashley's face. Theory attacks Lesnar who quickly dispatches him with a pair of German suplexes, the rest of the ring clears and Lesnar plants Theory with an F-5. Lesnar takes Theory's phone and takes a selfie with Theory's motionless body and we cut backstage where we see Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of the Street Profits. Montez says everyone in the chamber is in trouble except Brock Lesnar. Montez and Angelo run down tonight's card and then they turn their attention to Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode and then make their way to the ring.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Brock Lesnar On The Problems With Today’s Wrestlers

In an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, WWE Royal Rumble winner Brock Lesnar talked about the difference between the WWE locker room when he was coming up and the WWE locker room now. Brock Lesnar believes that the younger WWE talent needs to step up. “It’s just kind of...
WWE
Wrestling World

Seth Rollins takes a shot at Brock Lesnar

Two of the most successful and convincing WWE characters of recent years, surely respond to the names of Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins, both multi-world champions of the McMahon-owned company, with the WWE Beast also being the former WWE champion, of Monday Night Raw, title sold to the Royal Rumble in the hands of his opponent Bobby Lashley.
WWE
Wrestling World

Former WWE star reflects on Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is undoubtedly one of the most popular and successful wrestlers of any era. On April 6, 2014, at WrestleMania 30, the Beast put an end to The Undertaker's legendary 'Streak' to collective amazement. Between April 2, 2017, and August 19, 2018, he held the Universal Championship exceeding 500...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amateur Wrestling#Combat#Ktsp#Ufc
ComicBook

Seth Rollins Teases Getting Involved in Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar WrestleMania 38 Match

Seth Rollins was on Radio Row for Super Bowl LVI this week and spoke with Claibs Online about a few hot topics pertaining the WWE. At one point he was asked about WrestleMania 38, which will see Roman Reigns defend his WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Dallas), TX. This will mark the third time the pair have main evented WrestleMania, the first of which (WrestleMania 31 in 2015) famously saw Rollins insert himself into the bout via his Money in the Bank contract and leave as WWE Champion. Rollins doesn't have that briefcase now, but he's not ruling out the idea of forcing the match to become a triple threat.
WWE
411mania.com

Brock Lesnar Says He’s Having a Great Time With His WWE Run

Brock Lesnar is enjoying his current run with WWE, and compared it to his original stint with the company in his recent interview. During his conversation with Pat McAfee, Lesnar talked about how he’s “having fun” now compared to his original run and talked about how that’s because he’s able to do it because he wants to, not because he feels he has to.
WWE
CBS Sports

WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as Brock Lesnar makes final pre-Elimination Chamber appearance

WIth the Elimination Chamber event less than one week away, WWE Raw heads to Indianapolis with the members of the locker room looking to make final statements. Those looking to make such statements include one of WWE's biggest stars in Brock Lesnar, who will be at the event before challenging for the WWE championship in the Elimination Chamber on Saturday in Saudi Arabia.
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Brock Lesnar compares working for Dana White and Vince McMahon, says he “should have got paid more” in UFC

Brock Lesnar believes he was underpaid in the UFC. Lesnar, the former UFC heavyweight champion, is a massive star in WWE but is often talked about returning to the Octagon. When he made his latest return at UFC 200 against Mark Hunt, it was a massive fight and it was reported that Brock Lesnar took home $2.5 million for the scrap. Even with that, Lesnar thinks he was underpaid in the promotion.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Combat Sports
WWE
Wrestling
Sports
Wrestling World

Jim Cornette pays tribute to Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman was one of the architects of Extreme Championship Wrestling's success in the 1990s, but throughout his career, he has also worked for World Championship Wrestling. The 56-year-old from New York is currently under contract with WWE, where he plays the role of the manager in the service of Roman Reigns.
WWE
PWMania

Brock Lesnar Comments On His Legacy In The Wrestling Business

During The Pat McAfee Show, Seth Rollins’ Mount Rushmore of wrestling list was mentioned and Brock Lesnar said the following regarding his legacy in wrestling:. “I don’t, like I don’t give a f**k if I’m in the Hall Of Fame or not. I’ve done what I did, I don’t care if I’m leaving a legacy behind. What I do care about is, you know I’m a good person, I’m a good dad, like all that stuff. That’s what’s important to me. Mount Rushmore of Wrestling…there’s a lot of guys…like this is a business about making money. Okay? Unfortunately, you wouldn’t be doing a podcast if you weren’t making…as the world turns…everything is about turning dollar bills yo.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE
Wrestling World

A relative of Roman Reigns joins WWE

In the recent and past history of WWE, there has been a Samoan family that more than any other has brought the best and most renowned athletes of that specific geographic context to the rings of the McMahon-owned federation, with the Anoa'i always bringing in their family name is high, a bit like the Hars in Canada or the Guerreros in Mexico.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Lita Details The Moment WWE Asked Her To Wrestle Becky Lynch

WWE star Lita sat down with Denise Salcedo to detail how her recent run with WWE came together. Lita was part of the 2022 Royal Rumble match, and appeared on Smackdown building to the event, and she told Salcedo she got the call from WWE while she was already training for a return.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Announces He Is Getting Surgery

On the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff informed he is going to have a minor surgery done on his finger. “I can’t extend my finger,” Bischoff said. “This other one is getting the same thing. It’s called Dupuytren’s Contracture. What it is, is on the inside of my hand is a growth of tissue that forms on the tendon that controls your fingers. I had it on this hand. I had it operated on and you can see the scars. It’s common.”
WWE

