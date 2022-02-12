ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
So what’s next for Shaun White?

Cleveland News - Fox 8
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnowboarding icon Shaun White ’s next big contest is the Super Bowl. He was bound for the airport less than 24 hours after he took his final competitive halfpipe ride at the Olympics. He’s headed from Beijing...

fox8.com

Comments / 0

brides.com

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev's Relationship Timeline

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev are living proof that sometimes the most unexpected duos make the best couples. The Olympic snowboarder and the Vampire Diaries alum fell head over heels for each in early 2020, and two years later, the pair is still going strong—and sparking engagement rumors. “You just make it work,” Shaun has said of their long-distance relationship. “I think that’s the goal of it all, and the key to it all is just making the time.”
Elle

Nina Dobrev Celebrates Boyfriend Shaun White After His Pro Snowboarding Retirement

On Friday, Nina Dobrev honored her boyfriend, Olympic snowboarding champion Shaun White, on Instagram. White retired from professional snowboarding on February 10, after placing fourth in the halfpipe competition. Japan's Ayumu Hirano took home the gold medal, while Australian Scotty James and Switzerland's Jan Scherrer won silver and bronze, respectively.
Olympian Shaun White and Actress Nina Dobrev Pack on the PDA in Intimate Photos on Instagram

As we near the 2022 Winter Olympics, we're anxious to see which of our favorite athletes will take home medals (and also who will be cheering them on from home). Shaun White, who has taken home three gold medals for his snowboarding skills, will return to the Olympic Games this winter in Beijing. However, he told ﻿People ﻿that he believes this will be his final Olympics, saying, “Having such a long and amazing career, now at this point in my life, I can go back and go ‘Wow, it's been incredible.’” But he won't be leaving the sport entirely. He added, “I don't think I will ever leave the sport. It is just me taking on a new role which is empowering and exciting.”
Look Back on All of Shaun White's Hairstyles Over the Years

Watch: Shaun White Reveals SPECIAL Gift From GF Nina Dobrev. Five Olympics. Three gold medals. Endless hairstyles. Thanks for the memories, Shaun White!. On Feb. 5, the U.S. athlete and world's most famous snowboarder officially announced he will be retiring from competitive snowboarding after the current 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
Shaun White Fans Are Convinced He's Going to Propose to Nina Dobrev After Seeing His TikTok

Shaun White has his eye on a fourth gold medal at his last Winter Olympics. But he's also feeling a different kind of pressure back home regarding his girlfriend, Nina Dobrev. Throughout his fifth and final Winter Games, the professional snowboarder has shown his TikTok followers what goes on behind the scenes at the prestigious sports event. Apart from showing fans the Olympic Village food and a glimpse into his competition prep, Shaun has also answered questions from curious folks. One in particular caught his attention and it read: “Did Nina get to go with you to cheer you on there?”
Shaun White Celebrates Final Olympics Run With Well-Deserved 2022 Super Bowl Trip

Shaun White doesn't need his snowboard for a good game face. Fresh from his final run at the 2022 Winter Olympics, the 35-year-old athlete—who currently holds the world record for the most X Games gold medals and most Olympic gold medals by a snowboarder—showed an up-close-and-personal look at his view of the 2022 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 13.
Nina Dobrev Says She ‘Won the Gold’ with Shaun White as She Shares Romantic Series of Pictures

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White are quickly becoming one of our biggest celebrity couple obsessions. As White recently competed in what he declared are his final Olympic Games, Dobrev was quite the supportive girlfriend. Just a couple days back, we learned that while the Vampire Diaries actress wasn't allowed to watch White's events from the sidelines, she sent him off with a special going-away present—a homemade video of all his friends and family.
Team USA’s Dating Histories: Inside Shaun White, Mikaela Shiffrin and More Winter Olympians’ Love Lives

Gold medal love! As Team USA’s finest athletes compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics, their loved ones are some of their biggest fans. Shaun White, who competed in his final Winter Olympics in February 2022, has been dating actress Nina Dobrev since 2020. Once White took a spontaneous trip to visit Dobrev on the set of Redeeming Love in South Africa, the X Games medalist knew he found love.
