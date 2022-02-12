ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New detail about Russian "false flag" plan prompts U.S. to prepare for worst in Ukraine

By Margaret Brennan
CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew granular detail about the planning of a false flag attack in Ukraine by Russia was among the intelligence items discussed in the Situation Room on Thursday night in an emergency meeting, U.S. officials confirmed to CBS News. That detail was just part of what two U.S. officials described...

Comments / 177

FoxtrotJulietBravo
2d ago

This was sure to happen once you brought in the weakest possible man to run our country. God is surely resting His head in his hands with heartbreak. Worst President in history- literally.

Reply(39)
54
Mr.Countervail
2d ago

When they start pointing fingers and saying someone is about too, is the red flag that secretly they are the ones prompting it. Old democrat Nazi playbook routine people. Wake up, watch, and learn from once.

Reply(24)
48
Mickey Haggerty
1d ago

Biden administration lies so much, they want to keep everyone confused. The people see through you Joe, even though your promise of transparency was also a LIE.

Reply(8)
26
