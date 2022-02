The Utah Jazz (35-21) are favored by 13.5 points as they ready to play the Houston Rockets (15-40) on February 14, 2022. The Jazz took down the Magic 114-99 and covered the spread as 11.5-point favorites, while falling short of the 222.5 point total in their last outing on Friday. Donovan Mitchell totaled a team-high 24 points in the victory. In their last game, the Rockets got a team-high 30 points from Kevin Porter Jr. in a 139-120 loss to the Raptors on Thursday. They failed to cover the spread as 7.5-point underdogs, and the teams combined to score 259 points to go over the 224.5 point total.

