Bad news, sk8er bois (and girls): Avril Lavigne is pushing back her upcoming tour of the U.K. and Europe due to concerns over COVID-19. The singer shared the update with fans on her social media accounts on Monday (Feb. 7), writing, “To my fans in Europe and the UK, I have some unfortunate news to share with you all about my UK and European dates. I have to make the difficult decision to postpone this tour until 2023. Due to the on-going issues surrounding the pandemic, there are a series of travel and venue restrictions from country to country that have made the tour not possible to happen.”

