You don't have to look too far back in the history books to find Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams playing in the Super Bowl. It was just a few years ago that they were making a bid for Lombardi Trophy, but that attempt ultimately came up short. Now, as they gear up to face the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, they'll look to come out on the winning side of this do-or-die matchup and win the franchise's second Super Bowl in history.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO