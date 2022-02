FONTANA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A High Wind Warning for Wednesday evening February 9, 2022 through Thursday. A warm Santa Ana Wind Event for the Inland Empire Valleys locations below passes and canyons, mountains and the Cajon Pass. Keep in mind this will not equal as the last major wind event on January 21-22. Southern California Weather Force Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for the LA County and San Bernardino County mountains includes North Fontana/San Bernardino and the Cajon Pass. With winds blowing around 50-60 mph with max wind gust at or around 70+ mph. Wind Gust Intensity Scale below a 8 is very strong and a 1 is weak.

FONTANA, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO