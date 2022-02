Ukrainian teenager Mykhailo Anopa had been suffering sleepless nights worrying about a full-on attack from Russia. Then he decided to do something about it. The 15-year-old joined other boys from disadvantaged families digging trenches for soldiers serving on his country's eastern front and facing off with Russian-backed separatists. "When our father, the pastor, said there might be shelling, that Putin might attack, I started having nightmares, because that's what I would think about before bed," he said. "We dug trenches to help Ukrainian soldiers. Now, we are reinforcing them. This has become our responsibility," he said with pride.

SOCIETY ・ 25 MINUTES AGO