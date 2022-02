Partnership Will Provide Financial and Education Support To Advance Promising Entertainment And Gaming Startups; Ubisoft Joins Hedera Governing Council. The HBAR Foundation and global video game publisher Ubisoft announced a partnership focused on the rapidly expanding ecosystem at the intersection of distributed ledger technology and gaming, with an initiative that supports the development, growth and launch of next-generation gaming on the Hedera network. As part of this engagement, Ubisoft will become a member of the Hedera Governing Council, with representatives participating in governance and product direction, as well as leading industry-specific insights. As a council member, Ubisoft will also operate a node on the Hedera network.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO