Lutris 0.5.10 Beta 1 is out with Origin and Ubisoft Connect integration

ChimeraOS continues to provide a full-screen console-like Linux experience for those that want it, and ChimeraOS 30 is now live with some great upgrades. First, the usual upgrades to the major parts like Linux Kernel 5.16.5, Mesa drivers 21.3.5, NVIDIA drivers 510.47.03 and upgrades to their own special compositor and Chimera software. Plus, a bump for RetroArch to version 1.10.0. The bigger changes come for those who have a OneXPlayer handheld device as it should work vastly better with ChimeraOS now thanks to controller detection fixes, screen orientation fixes, a fix for custom resolution support and a default resolution set properly to 1280x800. So out of the box, OneXPlayer devices should work nicely.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO