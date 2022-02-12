ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lutris 0.5.10 Beta 1 is out with Origin and Ubisoft Connect integration

GamingOnLinux
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReady to test some more awesome open source software? Lutris 0.5.10 Beta 1 is out, so this is your chance to help make the next release a polished one. What is Lutris? It's a free and open source application...

www.gamingonlinux.com

onmsft.com

Microsoft releases Powertoys 0.55.2 with bug fixes

Microsoft PowerToys are a set of utilities for power users to tune and streamline their Windows experience for greater productivity. Inspired by the Windows 95 era PowerToys project, this reboot provides power users with ways to squeeze more efficiency out of the Windows and customize it for individual workflows. Powertoys...
SOFTWARE
wccftech.com

Sony Details New PlayStation 5 System Update Beta That Rolls Out Today; No VRR Support Mentioned

Sony has detailed the new PlayStation 5 system update beta (PS4 firmware update as well) that is being deployed today. The new details were shared on the official PlayStation Blog. New features include User Interface enhancements, new Party Chat options, as well as new accessibility features. Unfortunately, there’s again no mention of Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support for Sony’s next-gen console - Sony promised that support for VRR would be added upon the launch of the console back in November of 2020. In addition to the new PS5 firmware update, Sony is also rolling out a new PS4 system update with the community-requested Open Parties feature.
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

Developer of Netherguild looking for Alpha testers

Netherguild is an upcoming turn-based tactical roguelite dungeon-crawler that will be offering native Linux support, and you can try out the Alpha version right now. Long-time readers might recognise it, as we covered it initially quite early on back in 2019. With blocky graphics backed up by some great looking...
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

Splitgate - Beta Season 1 is out now with a Map Creator

YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences. If you have Amazon Prime, they also have some free loot you can grab. We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. We are currently affiliated with GOG and Humble Store. See more here.
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

Valve releases Steam Deck shell CAD files

Valve did similar for the Steam Controller back in 2016. Hopefully with this move, we will see a much bigger tinkering community spring up around it. They continue to show just how much more open they are when compared with the likes of Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo. We do often...
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

ChimeraOS 30 is out with big OneXPlayer improvements

ChimeraOS continues to provide a full-screen console-like Linux experience for those that want it, and ChimeraOS 30 is now live with some great upgrades. First, the usual upgrades to the major parts like Linux Kernel 5.16.5, Mesa drivers 21.3.5, NVIDIA drivers 510.47.03 and upgrades to their own special compositor and Chimera software. Plus, a bump for RetroArch to version 1.10.0. The bigger changes come for those who have a OneXPlayer handheld device as it should work vastly better with ChimeraOS now thanks to controller detection fixes, screen orientation fixes, a fix for custom resolution support and a default resolution set properly to 1280x800. So out of the box, OneXPlayer devices should work nicely.
COMPUTERS
GamingOnLinux

Steam Deck Verified jumps to over 240 titles

Each day we're stepping ever close to the Steam Deck releasing and it seems Valve's testing is beginning to speed up, with now well over 200 titles now fully Steam Deck Verified. Around 6 days ago, it was only at 120. The actual number is 243 according to the unofficial...
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
GamingOnLinux

Sci-fi building and crew management sim Space Haven Alpha 14 is out

Space Haven from Bugbyte Ltd. continues building up towards something truly special with it blending together spaceship building, exploration and crew management. Alpha 14 is out now with lots of new goodies. Note: if you already own it and plan on diving back in, the developer said to start a new game.
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

Heroes of Might and Magic II recreation fheroes2 adds more content support

Fheroes2 is a constantly improving game engine reimplementation of Heroes of Might and Magic II. A new version was just released recently and it's become the absolute best way to play this classic. A multi-platform project, one that was written from scratch so there's never any worry about a rights...
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

First feature of the Discord/PlayStation integration is rolling out

What just happened? If you’re a Discord user, you may notice a pop-up message about PlayStation integration when logging into the social platform today. That’s because the first stage of the long-awaited PlayStation functionality is finally rolling out. It was back in May last year when Sony Interactive...
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

Tim Sweeney has a point about Fortnite EAC support

One of the big topics of discourse in the Linux gaming sphere recently has been Tim Sweeney's statement on porting Fortnite to the Steam Deck, where Sweeney argues that Linux would be too difficult of a target and the market not big enough to warrant the amount of resources it would take to bring all of Fortnite on the platform.
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

KDE Plasma 5.24 is out now and what a beauty it is

KDE has today released the Plasma 5.24 desktop, filled with goodies across the whole thing and this is an LTS release (long-term support) that will continue seeing updates until a final Plasma 5 release after which Plasma 6 succeeds it. The environment that will be powering the desktop mode on the Steam Deck, it's a very exciting time to be a KDE user and no doubt the developers are excited too.
COMPUTERS
GamingOnLinux

Wadjet Eye Games brings Shardlight over to Linux

Is there no stopping Wadjet Eye Games? Shardlight, another quality point and click adventure from 2016 has now been ported over to Linux. This adds to the list of titles that Wadjet Eye Games has recently upgraded and ported (or re-ported) to Linux including Resonance, Technobabylon, Unavowed, Gemini Rue, The Blackwell Bundle.
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

WRAEK think they can change PC gaming with the Tactonic Pro

YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences. To go along with it, they're also doing their own WRAEK Tactonic Keyboard which is a fully customisable, tenkeyless mechanical keyboard. What's really great to see though, is how Linux has clearly been making more waves - enough for this hardware vendor to target it too. They said their software is fully compatible with Linux!
COMPUTERS
GamingOnLinux

CitySlicker is an upcoming high-end case for the Steam Deck

With the Steam Deck releasing on February 25, we're starting to see more of a build-up around it from all areas. Not just games but accessories now too like the CitySlicker carrying case from WaterField Designs. This is what they say is a high-end case, that was designed as a...
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

Valheim developers have another fireside chat filled with teasers

YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences. At first glance it looks like they're adding in a new rug, a new set of armour, those chairs look different too…there's probably a good number of things to spot if you're a regular player and you have a keen eye. Do let us know in the comments if you spot anything interesting!
VIDEO GAMES
xda-developers

Discord officially rolls out PlayStation integration, complete with game status support

Monday was already a big day for PlayStation news, as Sony revealed that it’s working to acquire Destiny 2 developer Bungie, but that’s not all. Discord, the popular messaging platform primarily aimed at gaming, is finally rolling out PlayStation account integration. The new functionality gives PlayStation players the same game status indicator that PC and Xbox players have had for a while, and a few other helpful features.
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

Party-based dungeon crawling RPG 'Escape The Mad Empire' looks awesome

Ready for a big mixed bag of genres? Escape The Mad Empire is an upcoming pixel-art game that combines elements of dungeon crawling, roguelikes, tactical battles and a little base building too. Featuring real-time combat with an instant-action on pause system, they say it gives the speed of real-time while...
VIDEO GAMES

