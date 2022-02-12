ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

So what’s next for Shaun White?

By The Associated Press
KFOR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnowboarding icon Shaun White ’s next big contest is the Super Bowl. He was bound for the airport less than 24 hours after he took his final competitive halfpipe ride at the Olympics. He’s headed from Beijing...

kfor.com

Comments / 0

Related
brides.com

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev's Relationship Timeline

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev are living proof that sometimes the most unexpected duos make the best couples. The Olympic snowboarder and the Vampire Diaries alum fell head over heels for each in early 2020, and two years later, the pair is still going strong—and sparking engagement rumors. “You just make it work,” Shaun has said of their long-distance relationship. “I think that’s the goal of it all, and the key to it all is just making the time.”
CELEBRITIES
olympics.com

Shaun White rates Shaun White’s hair styles over the years

Three-time Olympic snowboard half pipe champion Shaun White has been in the public eye for … quite some time. Through those many years, the popular American’s luscious locks have been ever changing. We wanted to take a look down memory lane, so we asked none other than White...
CELEBRITIES
KFOR

WHAT TO WATCH: Meyers Taylor leads monobob’s Olympic debut

BEIJING (AP/NEXSTAR) — Roughly a week from the closing ceremony, here is what to watch from the Winter Olympic Games Saturday, Feb. 12. A week after finally leaving isolation, American bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor is coming to prime time. NBC will have live coverage when women’s monobob makes its Olympic debut.
SPORTS
KFOR

Meet the 2022 U.S. bobsled Olympic team

Here’s a look at the names you’ll need to know as you follow Team USA in bobsled during the Winter Olympics:. Like many bobsledders, brakewoman Sylvia Hoffman has been passionate about a number of sports throughout her life. She originally played basketball for Louisiana State University Shreveport. Several years after graduating, she was asked to join the training camp for USA Bobsled — but initially declined due to finances. Hoffman took up weightlifting and competed internationally, but her athletic dreams really rocketed after participating in reality TV show Scouting Camp: Next Olympic Hopeful. USA Bobsled again took notice, and invited her to attend rookie training camp. That same calendar year, Hoffman won the Rookie Push and National Push Championships.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nina Dobrev
Person
Shaun White
KFOR

For Chen, having fun key to success in Beijing

BEIJING (NEXSTAR) — When people think back on U.S. skater Nathan Chen’s golden performance in Beijing, one of the first things they’ll think about is his bold music choices. The 22-year-old American’s diverse musical selections — in this case, a remixed, Elton John-heavy “Rocketman” medley of classic rock, pop, hip-hop and rap — marked a new, edgier dawn for winning performances.
WORLD
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods, the huge muscle transformation

According to Daily Express, Tiger Woods looks to have gone through a huge muscle transformation as he continues his recovery from injuries sustained in a car accident in Los Angeles last year. Tiger Woods, situation. Ahead of the 2022 Genesis Invitational next week, Pop Stroke - a golf course designed...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy