ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

WHAT TO WATCH: Meyers Taylor leads monobob’s Olympic debut

By Associated Press
KFOR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP/NEXSTAR) — Roughly a week from the closing ceremony, here is what to watch from the Winter Olympic Games Saturday, Feb. 12. A week after finally leaving...

kfor.com

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elana Meyers
First Coast News

Florida's Erin Jackson wins gold medal in 500m speed skating

BEIJING, China — Erin Jackson of Ocala has won the gold medal in the women's 500m speed skating event at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. The former inline skate turned speed skater is the first American woman to win a gold medal in the event in more than two decades. She is also the first Black woman to win a medal in speed skating at the Olympics.
OCALA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Beijing#Monobob#Ap#Nexstar#American#Bobsled
The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Team GB beat Denmark in men’s curling as Kaillie Humphries races in monobob

Day nine of the Olympic Games is well underway with upto seven medals up for grabs. Eve Muirhead and Team GB would be looking to retain the momentum they gained after a stunning and crucial victory over the USA in the women’s curling round-robin phase, as they face Denmark.Expectations are high from the men’s team which will face China and then regroup to compete against Denmark in curling. They are currently placed among the top four teams competing to secure a place in the semi-finals.Meanwhile, another sport made its debut at the Games, as the first two runs in women’s monobob were held, making bobsleigh a gender-balanced discipline with two men’s and two women’s events. All eyes were on Kaillie Humphries who would be looking to win her first medal for Team USA along with Elana Meyers Taylor. Three-time Olympic medallist, Humphries who switched from Canada to US in 2019, did not disappoint, as she finished the race ahead of others.France’s Alexis Punturault, and his compatriot Mathieu Faivre would be skiing down the slope as the favourites for gold in men’s giant slalom.Follow the latest update below:
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Sports
GW Hatchet

Alumna Elana Meyers Taylor wins silver medal in first Olympic monobob competition

Alumna Elana Meyers Taylor won the silver medal in the first-ever women’s monobob competition at the Winter Olympics on Monday. Meyers Taylor had been selected as Team USA’s flag bearer, but she missed the opening ceremony after testing positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 29, two days after her arrival in Beijing. Team USA’s Kallie Humphries won the gold medal and Canada’s Christine de Bruin won bronze.
SPORTS
KFOR

So what’s next for Shaun White?

Snowboarding icon Shaun White ’s next big contest is the Super Bowl. He was bound for the airport less than 24 hours after he took his final competitive halfpipe ride at the Olympics. He’s headed from Beijing to Los Angeles to watch his first Super Bowl in person.
CELEBRITIES
KFOR

Meet the 2022 U.S. bobsled Olympic team

Here’s a look at the names you’ll need to know as you follow Team USA in bobsled during the Winter Olympics:. Like many bobsledders, brakewoman Sylvia Hoffman has been passionate about a number of sports throughout her life. She originally played basketball for Louisiana State University Shreveport. Several years after graduating, she was asked to join the training camp for USA Bobsled — but initially declined due to finances. Hoffman took up weightlifting and competed internationally, but her athletic dreams really rocketed after participating in reality TV show Scouting Camp: Next Olympic Hopeful. USA Bobsled again took notice, and invited her to attend rookie training camp. That same calendar year, Hoffman won the Rookie Push and National Push Championships.
NFL
WTHR

Team USA wins gold, silver in women's monobob Olympic debut

BEIJING, China — The United States won gold and silver Sunday in the Winter Olympics debut of women's monobob -- single woman bobsled -- in Beijing. Kaillie Humphries, who just became a U.S. citizen in December, won the gold medal. It's her third bobsled gold overall. The other two were won for her native Canada. She also has a bronze.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy