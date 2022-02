The Hawkeyes are entering a critical stretch for their NCAA Tournament resume. After posting back-to-back wins against Minnesota and Maryland, Iowa returns home to host Nebraska. The Huskers are fresh off its first Big Ten win of the season on Wednesday over Minnesota, 78-65. The Huskers shot 48 percent from the field and dominated the Gophers in the post, scoring 40 paint points. The victory was Nebraska’s first since an 88-74 triumph over Kennesaw State on Dec. 22.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO