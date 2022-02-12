ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Spanish ‘Ghost Village’ Aceredo Rises from a Dried Out Reservoir Amid Drought

By Laura Bradley
 2 days ago
Aceredo, a small village in the Spanish region of Galicia near the Portuguese border, has not seen the light of day since 1992—at least, not without peering up through a body of water. As Reuters...

