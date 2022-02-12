Spanish ‘Ghost Village’ Aceredo Rises from a Dried Out Reservoir Amid Drought

A brutal drought impacting Spain has given rise to a breathtaking and rather eerie sight in the form of a village that was submerged 30 years ago during the creation of a now-nearly dry reservoir. The long-lost community, known as Aceredo, reportedly perished along with four other towns back in 1992 to make way for the Alto Lindoso reservoir. Over the years, the proverbial ghost village has reappeared on various occasions when conditions in the region are particularly arid as is the current situation in Spain where a drought has left the man-made body of water at a mere 15% of its capacity.
