ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

WHAT TO WATCH: Meyers Taylor leads monobob’s Olympic debut

By Associated Press
27 First News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP/NEXSTAR) — Roughly a week from the closing ceremony, here is what to watch from the Winter Olympic Games Saturday, Feb. 12. A week after finally leaving...

www.wkbn.com

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elana Meyers
POPSUGAR

Erin Jackson Glides to History With Her Olympic Gold Medal in Speed Skating

Erin Jackson was all smiles on Feb. 13 when she crossed the finish line in the Beijing Olympics 500-meter speed skating event. It's the shortest race in speed skating (otherwise known as long track speed skating), and Jackson's first-place victory made history as the first time a Black woman speed skater claimed an Olympic medal, let alone gold, NBC Olympics reports. It was also reportedly the first instance since 2002 that an American woman won an individual Olympic speed skating medal and the first time since 1994 that an American woman earned 500-meter Olympic gold.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Beijing#Monobob#Ap#Nexstar#American#Bobsled
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Sports
GW Hatchet

Alumna Elana Meyers Taylor wins silver medal in first Olympic monobob competition

Alumna Elana Meyers Taylor won the silver medal in the first-ever women’s monobob competition at the Winter Olympics on Monday. Meyers Taylor had been selected as Team USA’s flag bearer, but she missed the opening ceremony after testing positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 29, two days after her arrival in Beijing. Team USA’s Kallie Humphries won the gold medal and Canada’s Christine de Bruin won bronze.
SPORTS
KIII TV3

Team USA wins gold, silver in women's monobob Olympic debut

BEIJING, China — The United States won gold and silver Sunday in the Winter Olympics debut of women's monobob -- single woman bobsled -- in Beijing. Kaillie Humphries, who just became a U.S. citizen in December, won the gold medal. It's her third bobsled gold overall. The other two were won for her native Canada. She also has a bronze.
SPORTS
The Associated Press

GLIMPSES: Olympic skiing on filaments of gold

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Light, snow and shadow combine to form something ethereal in this image by Associated Press photographer John Locher. Locher, who is covering cross-country skiing at the Beijing Olympics, captured this image as a skier trained during a session on Monday. ___. More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics...
SPORTS
The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Team GB beat Denmark in men’s curling as Kaillie Humphries races in monobob

Day nine of the Olympic Games is well underway with upto seven medals up for grabs. Eve Muirhead and Team GB would be looking to retain the momentum they gained after a stunning and crucial victory over the USA in the women’s curling round-robin phase, as they face Denmark.Expectations are high from the men’s team which will face China and then regroup to compete against Denmark in curling. They are currently placed among the top four teams competing to secure a place in the semi-finals.Meanwhile, another sport made its debut at the Games, as the first two runs in women’s monobob were held, making bobsleigh a gender-balanced discipline with two men’s and two women’s events. All eyes were on Kaillie Humphries who would be looking to win her first medal for Team USA along with Elana Meyers Taylor. Three-time Olympic medallist, Humphries who switched from Canada to US in 2019, did not disappoint, as she finished the race ahead of others.France’s Alexis Punturault, and his compatriot Mathieu Faivre would be skiing down the slope as the favourites for gold in men’s giant slalom.Follow the latest update below:
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy